More Bad News for Jack Evans: His Subaru’s Been Stolen

Disgraced former DC council member Jack Evans, who resigned in January 2020 amid an ethics scandal, is facing more bad news: his car has been stolen.

According to WJLA, police responded Monday to a report that Evans’s 2000 XV Crosstrek Subaru had been stolen while it was parked around 31st and P streets in Georgetown—a neighborhood he once represented in the city council.

At the time of the theft, the keys were still in the ignition, WJLA reports.

The city has seen a nearly 50 percent jump in car thefts this year, and Evans isn’t the only DC political figure to be victimized. Last December, Mary Cheh, who represents Ward 3 on the City Council, had her SUV—also a Subaru—stolen when she popped into Van Ness bakery Breadfurst.

