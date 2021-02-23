News & Politics

More Bad News for Jack Evans: His Subaru’s Been Stolen

Written by
| Published on
Photograph by Evy Mages

Disgraced former DC council member Jack Evans, who resigned in January 2020 amid an ethics scandal, is facing more bad news: his car has been stolen.

According to WJLA, police responded Monday to a report that Evans’s 2000 XV Crosstrek Subaru had been stolen while it was parked around 31st and P streets in Georgetown—a neighborhood he once represented in the city council. 

At the time of the theft, the keys were still in the ignition, WJLA reports.  

The city has seen a nearly 50 percent jump in car thefts this year, and Evans isn’t the only DC political figure to be victimized. Last December, Mary Cheh, who represents Ward 3 on the City Council, had her SUV—also a Subaru—stolen when she popped into Van Ness bakery Breadfurst. 

Luke Mullins
Senior Writer

Luke Mullins is a senior writer at Washingtonian magazine focusing on the people and institutions that control the city’s levers of power. He has written about the Koch Brothers’ attempt to take over The Cato Institute, David Gregory’s ouster as moderator of NBC’s Meet the Press, the collapse of Washington’s Metro system, and the conflict that split apart the founders of Politico.

