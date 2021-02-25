Washingtonian’s Most Influential People: David Chavern

President and CEO, News Media Alliance

David Chavern is president and CEO of News Media Alliance, the news industry’s largest trade organization. David joined the Alliance as president and CEO in October 2015. In addition to developing an entirely new brand and identity for the organization, Chavern has been intensely focused on telling the powerful – and optimistic – story of the news industry and offering members new products that help them run their businesses better every day. He has been called an activist for the news industry by a national media columnist: a title that he embraces proudly.

Chavern has built a career spanning 30 years in executive strategic and operational roles, and most recently completed a decade-long tenure at the United States Chamber of Commerce. From 2014 to 2015, he served as the President of the Center for Advanced Technology & Innovation at the Chamber. From 2007 through 2014, Chavern was the Chamber’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. In this role, he was responsible for the day-to-day operations and long-term planning for the 500-person advocacy organization. Chavern managed numerous (and simultaneous) advocacy efforts. He also managed revenue growth and expense reductions and ended the 2013 fiscal year with record financial performance. Prior to that, Chavern served as a Vice President and Chief of Staff at the Chamber, offering strategic advice and guidance to the CEO and managing daily operations of the organization.

Chavern is a member of the Board of Directors of Transamerica Insurance. He is a founding investor in Starling Trust Sciences, LLC, a company that produces data analytics tools that allow companies to measure a wide range of cultural attributes about their internal operations. A proud alum, Chavern also serves on the board of trustees of his alma mater, the University of Pittsburgh.

A 1987 graduate of Villanova University’s School of Law, Chavern went on to receive his MBA from Georgetown University in 2003. He attended the University of Pittsburgh where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree.