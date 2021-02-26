Washingtonian’s Most Influential People: Lezlee Westine

President and CEO, Personal Care Products Council

Lezlee Westine is the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Personal Care Products Council, the leading national trade association for the cosmetics and personal care products industry, representing the most innovative names in beauty today. PCPC serves as the voice on scientific, legal, regulatory, legislative and international issues for approximately 600 member companies that manufacture, distribute and supply the vast majority of finished personal care products marketed in the U.S.

Before joining PCPC, Westine served as President and CEO of TechNet, directing and overseeing day-to-day operations and strategic planning for the leading bipartisan political network of CEOs that promotes the growth of the innovation economy. In 2005, Westine opened TechNet’s first office in Washington, D.C. and served as one of America’s most prominent spokespersons for both innovation and the high technology industry. Through Westine’s leadership, TechNet grew from an organization of two members to more than 200 CEOs and Venture Capitalists.

From January 2001 to May 2005, Westine served as Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of the office of Public Liaison at the White House, managing all White House outreach and coalition development.

Westine previously served as Director of Governor Pete Wilson’s Northern California office for five years. Westine received her B.S. from the University of Florida, an M.B.A. from UCLA and a J.D. from Georgetown University Law School. She has served as a mentor for the Economic Club of Washington, D.C. and was a visiting instructor at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

