Capitol Police Say a Militia Group Plots to Breach the Capitol on March 4

The United States Capitol Police has “obtained intelligence that shows a possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group on Thursday, March 4,” the force says in a press release. The Capitol Police have “made significant security upgrades to include establishing a physical structure and increasing manpower to ensure the protection of Congress, the public and our police officers.”

Fox 5 DC reports the militia group in question is the Three Percenters. Members of that group are among the people suspected of participating in the January 6 insurrection attempt at the Capitol.

March 4 was the date US Presidents were inaugurated before 1937; some conspiracy theorists, particularly adherents of the QAnon cult, believe former President Trump will be reinaugurated that day as the country’s “19th President.” Some also believe President Biden is a robot that will power down when Trump returns.

Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund has told Congress the force did not receive the intelligence it needed to prepare for the January 6 riot. (Washingtonian contacted the force on January 5 to ask about reports that MAGA followers were plotting to take over the Capitol; a spokesperson told us the force “has comprehensive security plans in place and we continuously monitor and assess new and emerging threats, with the overall goal of keeping those within the Capitol Complex safe and secure.”)

Two US Senate committees are hearing testimony Wednesday about the January 6 riot from the commanding general of the DC National Guard and other officials. FBI Director Chris Wray told lawmakers on Tuesday that the bureau has not seen “any evidence of any anarchist violent extremists or people subscribing to antifa in connection with the 6th.” Some on the right, including members of Congress began to fantasize on January 6 that the assault was led not by Trump fans but by Antifa; that lie has grown in magnitude, complexity, and usefulness ever since.