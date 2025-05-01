Trump’s DC Prosecutor, a Former J6 Defense Lawyer, Holds Meeting to Address Crime on Capitol Hill

Ed Martin, DC’s acting US attorney, is meeting with lawmakers and other local stakeholders at his office Thursday to address crime on Capitol Hill.

In a letter from Martin obtained by Washingtonian, addressed to “Capitol Hill Friends,” he writes, “I am writing you this letter because you or a member of your office has been a victim of crime in Washington, D.C. or you have a particular role or responsibility in helping to address this problem.”

The letter continues, “While any crime in the District is unacceptable, it is particularly concerning that Members and staff, public servants who are representing their constituencies back home, are subject to the threat of increased violence here in Washington, D.C.”

Martin specifies that he is “deeply alarmed by the rate of violent crimes against those who work on Capitol Hill,” adding, “While violence against anyone in Washington, D.C. is intolerable, your positions expose you to unique threats and it is my hope we can formulate solutions together.” He goes on to invite recipients to a “bicameral and bipartisan meeting” at his office.

Washingtonian attempted to cover the meeting but was asked to leave by organizers, who said the event was not open to the press.

Martin has been serving as the interim US Attorney for DC since President Trump’s inauguration, and has been nominated to fill the role permanently. US Senator Adam Schiff of California placed a hold on Martin’s nomination earlier this month, citing in part his participation in the January 6, 2021 “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the Capitol break-in and subsequent legal defense of multiple accused rioters. On Monday, CBS News reported that nearly 100 former DC US Attorney’s Office employees signed off on a memo urging the Senate to oppose Martin’s nomination, writing that Martin’s “refusals to acknowledge the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election and the illegality in the conduct of 1600 individuals who overran the police and the Capitol on January 6, 2021, causing physical harm to dozens and potentially irreparable damage to the institution of democratic governance are in and of themselves disqualifying.”

Martin’s acting term as DC’s US Attorney will expire on May 20 unless he is confirmed by the Senate.

Join the conversation!