News & Politics

Check Out This Huge Crochet Mural of Kamala Harris at the Wharf

The piece was created by LA artist London Kaye in honor of International Women's Day.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph courtesy of the Southwest BID.

A 20-foot-tall, 40-foot-wide crochet portrait of Vice President Kamala Harris is on display at The Wharf starting today. The piece was created by LA artist London Kaye in honor of International Women’s Day, and is located outside of the restaurant Officina on Maine Avenue.

Photograph courtesy of the Southwest BID.

The crochet mural of Harris was the product of Kaye’s Love Across the USA public art campaign: 150 people across the country each crocheted a square for the mural, and they were ultimately stitched together to create the finished product. The result features Harris set against a multi-colored background with the phrase “I’m speaking.”—the line Harris famously said to former Vice President Mike Pence during last year’s vice presidential debate.

Photograph courtesy of the Southwest BID.

The piece will hang outside Officina through Memorial Day, at which point it will be moved to a permanent location. Throughout its exhibit, the restaurant will run menu specials, and proceeds will go toward the National Center for Children and Families.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Mimi Montgomery Washingtonian
Mimi Montgomery
Associate Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. Her work has appeared in Outside Magazine, Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Petworth.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day