News & Politics

Watch Chase Young Give a Brand New Car to His Mother

The Washington Football Team's star pass rusher speaks to his mother, Carla, after every game.

Written by
| Published on
"File:WFT DE Chase Young 2.jpg" by All-Pro Reels is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Washington Football Team star pass rusher Chase Young shared the fruits of his NFL success with his Number 1 fan on Monday, honoring his mother with the gift of a new car. 

“My first dream was making it to the NFL. This was my second… #AllGod,” the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year award winner said in an instagram post, via NBC 4, in which he shared a video of the moment he presented the car to his mother, Carla. 

Young is a hometown favorite. Before the Washington Football Team selected him with the second pick in the 2020 NFL draft, he was a standout at Dematha Catholic High School, in Hyattsville, Md. He has remained close with his mother. According to NBC 4, he FaceTimes with her after every game.

Young says his mom’s tough love has a lot to do with his success on the gridiron, according to NBC 4. 

”I can’t go out into a game and get put on my butt, because my mom, she’ll say something about that,” Young has said, according to NBC 4. “So, it definitely gives me more motivation. When I’m tired, I’m like, ‘Man, all right, I can’t look like no sucker in front of my mom, though.’ It’s just like a real motivation when she’s up there to make me go harder.”

Young was apparently in an extremely generous mood on Monday; he also, according to NBC 4, gave a new vehicle to his father.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Luke Mullins
Senior Writer

Luke Mullins is a senior writer at Washingtonian magazine focusing on the people and institutions that control the city’s levers of power. He has written about the Koch Brothers’ attempt to take over The Cato Institute, David Gregory’s ouster as moderator of NBC’s Meet the Press, the collapse of Washington’s Metro system, and the conflict that split apart the founders of Politico.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day