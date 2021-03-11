Northern Virginia May Be Getting a Huge Indoor Ski Resort

Northern Virginia is one step closer to breaking ground on Fairfax Peak, a 450,000-square-foot indoor skiing complex with powder slopes and après-ski amenities. Intended to replace the now-shuttered Lorton landfill, the concept comes from McLean-based Alpine X, a group dedicated to indoor ski resorts—and proof that one man’s trash is another man’s ski slope.

After unanimously approving the proposal in November, the Fairfax Board of Supervisors recently moved the project into its next phase, which includes submitting a zoning package. Before you strap on your winter gear, the project will need to move through a series of zoning reviews and public hearings before it’s finally greenlit.

If it’s completed, the 1,700-foot “mountain” would be the longest indoor ski slope on the continent (its summit would be about 280 feet high). Fear not, novice shredders: there will also be a bunny slope and snow tubing at the behemoth winter wonderland. Plans call for a sky bar situated on top of the mountain, a 100-room hotel, and snow-sport camps for kids.

The current timeline calls for construction to begin in 2023, with an opening date slated for 2024.

