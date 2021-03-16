Mass Covid Vaccination Site Coming to Montgomery County

Montgomery College’s Germantown campus will be home to a mass covid vaccinate site in the coming weeks, after an agreement was reached between Montgomery County and Maryland officials, according to WTOP.

Once the site is up and running, county officials hope to administer up to 3,000 vaccine doses there each day. “That’s obviously very good news for Montgomery County,” Earl Stoddard, who oversees emergency management in the county, told the news radio station.

Unlike other mass covid vaccination sites in Maryland, which are operated exclusively by the state, the Germantown location will be a cooperative effort between Montgomery County and state officials. “The state has given us the go-ahead,” Stoddard told WTOP, “and they will be actively supporting us with real logistical support to get the site up and running,”

Medical staffers from Holy Cross Hospital, in Silver Spring, Md., will also help operate the site.

The Germantown location will be the fifth mass vaccination site in Maryland, and the first in Montgomery County. A mass vaccination site is already up and running in Prince George’s County, at the Six Flags America theme park in Bowie, Md.

Join the conversation!