Thanks (Michelle) Obama: White House Fountain Turns Green for St. Patrick’s Day

Photograph by Vacclav via iStock.

On Wednesday the fountain on the south side of the White House was dyed green to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. President Biden is continuing the regular tradition that started in 2009 thanks to former first lady Michelle Obama. She got the green inspiration from Chicago’s annual river dyeing that marks the holiday, and former President Trump continued the waterworks during his tenure, too. It looks…great? 🤢

