Thanks (Michelle) Obama: White House Fountain Turns Green for St. Patrick’s Day

On Wednesday the fountain on the south side of the White House was dyed green to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. President Biden is continuing the regular tradition that started in 2009 thanks to former first lady Michelle Obama. She got the green inspiration from Chicago’s annual river dyeing that marks the holiday, and former President Trump continued the waterworks during his tenure, too. It looks…great? 🤢

White House. Green fountain. Happy St. Patrick’s Day! 🍀 pic.twitter.com/udHYr7PAtk — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 17, 2021

TOP ‘O THE MORNIN’! President Biden is currently at St. Patrick’s Day mass in Delaware. This afternoon, he hosts the Taoiseach for a festive virtual bilateral meeting, which will include the traditional Shamrock Bowl ceremony. And the fountain has gone green 🍀 pic.twitter.com/jw8WKvpihQ — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) March 17, 2021

Join the conversation!