Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced today that all Maryland residents over the age of 16 will be eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine by April 27. The target date outpaces President Joe Biden’s request that states make all adults eligible for the vaccine by May 1.

Beginning next Tuesday, the state will expand vaccine eligibility to all residents age 60 and over. (Pre-registration for this tier opens today). On March 30, residents over the age of 16 with underlying health conditions will be eligible for the shot, followed two weeks later by essential workers and residents age 55 and over. Finally, by the last Tuesday of the month, eligibility will open to all remaining residents over the age of 16.

Starting today, Maryland will begin supplying certain primary care practices with doses. The doctors’ offices can then reach out directly to their patients.

At the time of publication, Maryland has administered 2,037,695 doses of the vaccine, and gives an average of 43,000 shots per day.