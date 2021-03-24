The NFL Heard You Like Dan Snyder So It’s Giving You More Dan Snyder

NFL team owners “are expected to approve a special waiver that would allow the [Washington Football Team’s] owner, Daniel Snyder, to take on an additional $450 million in debt in order to buy out minority partners he has been battling,” the New York Times reports. The arrangement would end an increasingly nasty public dispute and give Snyder and his family complete control of the team.

The deal would also allow Snyder to pay a fine to resolve an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and a toxic culture for female employees of Washington Football Team, the Times reports. The NFL took over oversight of the investigation last August, which followed Washington Post reports about the team’s alleged mistreatment of women during Snyder’s two-decade-plus ownership.

DC-area radio hosts the Sports Junkies reported earlier this month that they’d seen documents related to the investigation that recommended Snyder should either be suspended or forced to sell the team. The Junkies later corrected the report, saying that while they “believe in the authenticity of the documents we reviewed,” they were “unable to confirm that the report was a final draft or that it had been delivered to the League Office.”