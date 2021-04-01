Virginia Will Begin Vaccinating the General Public Starting April 18

Starting April 18, all adults (age 16 and up) will be eligible to receive Virginia’s Covid-19 vaccine. Governor Ralph Northam made the announcement today while visiting a Prince William County vaccination clinic.

Some Virginia districts—which had already opened up vaccines to those in the 1C category—may allow the general public to become eligible even sooner.

This news comes as DC residents grow increasingly anxious and frustrated amid the city’s slow vaccine rollout, which has some residents driving to other parts of the country to seek shots.

Earlier this week, the District began vaccinating those in its Phase 1, Tier C group, which includes essential media employees, folks working in courier or delivery services, and those working in non-public transportation services. All DC residents age 16 and up will be able to pre-register for a vaccine starting May 1, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced earlier this month. But when, exactly, anybody gets a vaccine is dependent on the District’s supply.

Maryland announced that it will open eligibility to those over 55 on April 13.

