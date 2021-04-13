News & Politics  |  Things to Do

You Can Now Rent Picnic Boats at The Wharf

Want to take your happy hour on the water? These electric boats can seat up to eight people.

Photograph by Braxton Carey.

Here’s a new activity to add to your DC spring bucket list: aqua-picnics.

You can now rent picnic boats at The Wharf, and they’re pretty much as they sound: small, 100-percent electric crafts with a table and seating for friends, perfect for taking happy hour out on the water.

Photograph by Braxton Carey.
Photograph by Braxton Carey.

Starting at $150 an hour, the group Float DC will let you rent one of its 18-foot boats for up to three hours, which comes with seating for eight people, a bluetooth audio system, a cooler, blankets, life vests for kids, and safety equipment. The boats cruise at an easy speed of five miles-per-hour, and anyone over the age of 21 with a valid driver’s license can operate them. The group also offers a one-day boater’s safety course.

Groups can bring their own food and drink on board (no red wine, please!), but the driver is required to stay sober. During the pandemic, boaters must wear a mask when interacting with folks not in their party.

Float DC will operate daily from 8 AM to 6 PM between April and October.

