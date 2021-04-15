Home & Style  |  Real Estate

Look Inside This $11.5 Million Midcentury-Modern Dream House in Georgetown

The house—now on the market—looks traditional on the outside. But the inside transports you to Palm Springs.

Okay, we need you to know that there’s an insane house for sale in Georgetown. The only caveat: It’s $11,500,000.

We know, we know—that is a ridiculous amount of money. But hear us out: the five bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom home was originally built in 1955 and owned by Evalyn Walsh McLean (you know, the woman who owned the Hope diamond). And judging by the pictures, stepping inside would make you instantly forget you’re in DC: the mid-century aesthetic, sliding glass garage doors, and sleek pool feel more Palm Springs than Wisconsin Avenue.

And did we mention the art collection? The home’s current owners are Dani and Mirella Levinas, both avid art enthusiasts and patrons. The Argentinian couple is known for their contemporary collection, much of which focuses on work by Latin American artists and is housed at their Georgetown home. Dani is the chairman of the board at the Phillips Collection, and is also on the board of Madrid’s Reina Sofía Museum.

The home’s art includes what appears to be a fountain built to resemble a paper cup, as well as a brick sculpture in the backyard (which, according to this New York Times article, is a piece by the Mexican artist Jose Dávila). Of course, the internet chimed in with some thoughts.

But, overall, yeah—this home is amazing. And if we can just get *checks notes* 100,000 readers to Venmo us $115, that means we can all go in and purchase it together. Timeshare, anybody?

Mimi Montgomery Washingtonian
Mimi Montgomery
Associate Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. Her work has appeared in Outside Magazine, Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Petworth.

