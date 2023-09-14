Contents
Eugene Daniels
Politico Playbook coauthor and White House correspondent
Lives in: Northwest DC.
Style icon: “Billy Porter, who dresses how he wants. He doesn’t let the rules of yesteryear inform how he presents, and it’s so freeing.”
Feels best wearing: “Fun, bright colors and outfits that play with masculinity and femininity.”
Style uniform: “For work, you’ll often find me in something with a high neck, a high-waisted pant, and a blazer with a brooch.”
Something surprising about him: “I’m a huge video-gamer.”
About this look: The matching pants and top are by ORTTU. “The green tweed is one of my new favorites. It’s comfortable, which is a must for me, but also is a statement piece that’s not trying too hard. Perfect for a summer party.”
Kimberly Russo
CEO, George Washington University Hospital; group vice president, DC market, Universal Health Services
Lives in: McLean.
Style tip: “Be authentic in your style choices to ensure they represent how you want to show up.”
Style icon: Jackie O.
Three things in her closet she can’t live without: Jimmy Choo shoes; a pussy-bow blouse; a perfectly fitting blazer.
Super-casual look: Cashmere lounge set with a T-shirt and flip-flops.
Something surprising about her: “I grew up in a rural Midwestern town with a population of less than 1,500.”
About this look: The gown is by a brand called Zimmermann. “I love the textures and layers, making the dress whimsical while also being elegant.”
Sharon Yang
Manager of policy partnerships at Meta
Lives in: Adams Morgan.
Style tip: “Buy secondhand. And pick up one special piece when you travel—you’ll be reminded of the memory when you wear it.”
Favorite occasion to dress for: Weddings.
Closet staple: “A signature scent—the unseen X factor.”
Style icons: Zendaya and Lewis Hamilton.
Feels best when wearing: “Something that exposes my back.”
Style uniform: Black harem pants, racerback crop top, leather moto jacket, and white platform sneakers.
About this look: “I [got] this dress at a vintage pop-up shop in Paris. When I wear it, I’m reminded of the day and it makes me happy.”
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough
Professional basketball player with the Mystics
Lives in: Navy Yard.
Styling tip: “Be comfortable in whatever you wear.”
Favorite places to shop: Vintage/thrift stores.
Feels best when wearing: Loafers and/or sunglasses.
Go-to casual look: “A graphic tee, shorts or sweats, and a bucket hat.”
Favorite occasion to dress for: “I love to get dressed every day, regardless of the occasion.”
About this look: “The sweater, by a brand called Diet Starts Monday, and the Dr. Martens loafers give a preppy look.”
Patrick O’Connell
Chef/hotelier, the Inn at Little Washington
Lives in: Washington, Virginia.
Favorite occasion to dress for: “Weddings and funerals bring out the best in everyone’s wardrobes.”
Style inspo: “Films and styles of the ’20s and ’30s—a time when stars could project an unforgettable persona. I like the way Clark Gable, Paul Newman, Fred Astaire, and [later] Pee-wee Herman looked in their clothes.”
Wardrobe staple: “When I’m on my feet 12 or more hours, nothing makes me happier than slipping into my Adidas slides when I get home.”
About this look: “The jacket was purchased for a masked ball in Venice. When I wear it, I’m reminded of that dream-like city.”
Carla Sanchez
Owner of social-media firm SCDC the Agency; co-owner of cocktail bar Casa Kantuta
Lives in: Dupont Circle.
Style tip: “Animal print is timeless and glamorous.”
Closet staple: “A statement coat. There’s something special about arriving at an event wearing a coat that’s unique.”
Favorite places to shop: Farm Rio; local designer Sun Gods; Secondi for vintage. Something surprising about her: “I was one of the first style bloggers in DC. It was harsh to get judged for taking photos in alleys or parks back in 2012. DC has a great scene of style bloggers now.”
About this look: “I love the heart print and bold colors. The dress is by Farm Rio. I love their sustainability efforts—for every purchase, they plant a tree.”
Libby Rasmussen
Owner of Living Colorfully Media, a marketing agency, and Libby & My, which sells vintage goods and other home decor, including disco balls
Lives in: Mount Pleasant.
Closet staple: “Anything hi-vis or chartreuse. These are my neutrals.”
Style inspiration: “My roots. Rural Wisconsin. My grandparents. I love mixing duck camo, blaze orange, and horses into more fashion-forward looks.”
Three favorite things: “My dad’s 1972 Future Farmers of America jacket; my 1947 Gucci bamboo bag; an Alex Mill jumpsuit.”
Style uniform: “Something floral and feminine with a baseball hat.”
About this look: “Ashish is one of my favorite designers, so when I saw this sequined halter-neck maxi dress, I had to have it. I paired it with rainbow-sapphire earrings from DC-based Joon Jewelry.”
Angel Barreto
Chef/partner at Anju
Lives in: Lorton.
Favorite occasion for dressing: “I love dressing up for [restaurant] industry events.”
Style icon: Pharrell.
Feels best when wearing: “A tailored outfit—it’s like a suit of armor.”
Style motto: “Be bold—get outside of your comfort zone!”
Something surprising about him: “I am a huge anime fan, and I build Gundams [model robot kits] to relax. Also, I own over 17 pairs of eyeglasses.”
About this look: “This jacket and pants are made by ORTTU. They are comfortable and give movement when you walk. The shoes are custom black patent-leather slippers with a red lining and sole made by Welthé NYC.”
Photographed at Riggs Washington DC.
Floral styling by Sophie Felts Floral Design.
Styling assistance by Jai Lesieur.
Grooming assistance by Anita Bahramy at THE Artist Agency.
This article appears in the September 2023 issue of Washingtonian.