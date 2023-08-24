This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions. Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below. Buy a Single Issue

FEATURES

Style Setters

Our annual look at some of the area’s most fashionable people. By Amy Moeller.

Frances Tiafoe’s Star Turn

The Hyattsville native, whose life story reads like a Hollywood script, has become one of the world’s top tennis players. Could he win the sport’s ultimate prize: a Grand Slam title? By Patrick Hruby.

Tech Titans

The most important and innovative leaders in Washington’s tech scene right now. By Nancy Scola.

CAPITAL COMMENT

Trunk Show: What’s DC’s biggest tree? By Jessica Ruf.

A Mixed Legacy: The WWII-era Supreme Court gets a closer look in a new book. By Malcolm Ferguson.

Field Trip: Watching the World Cup in a bar at 3 AM. By Sylvie McNamara.

Renaissance Flair: Meet some of Beyoncé’s fabulously dressed fans. By Essence Wiley. Photographs by Evy Mages.

Petri Poultry: A DC restaurant is among the first to serve lab-grown chicken (and we tried it). By Jessica Sidman.

WHERE & WHEN

Things to Do: Our 10 picks for the month in culture. By Pat Padua.

IQ

Interview: Elizabeth Kiker, one of DC’s top cycling boosters, on why you should get on a bike. By Rob Brunner.

Paper with a Purpose: For 20 years, the newspaper Street Sense has covered undertold stories while helping unhoused people. By Luke Mullins.

LIFE, HEALTH & TRAVEL

Leaf of Absence: Escape into the foliage on your next fall getaway. By Daniella Byck and Kathryn Streeter.

Riding Their Luck: Some people drive to multiple states to wager on sporting events. By Daniella Byck.

Seeing Spots: What one mother has learned since her daughter’s vitiligo diagnosis—and how they’re navigating the “dappling” skin condition. By Amy Moeller.

TASTE

Review: Joon: A Persian cooking star’s fine-dining spot in Tysons. By Ann Limpert.

Plaza of Wonders: A Falls Church strip mall filled with Ethiopian delicacies. By Ike Allen.

Fall and Winter Restaurant Preview: Cheffy food halls, sceney bistros, and other openings. By Ann Limpert, Jessica Sidman, and Ike Allen.

HOME

The Briefing: Bloomingdale and Eckington: Where to shop, hang out, eat, and drink in these side-by-side DC neighborhoods. By Ike Allen and Essence Wiley.

Will AI Replace Real Estate Agents?: ChatGPT-generated listings, cloned voices, and other tools could upend the industry. By Michele Lerner.

Closing Time: What to consider when selecting a title and settlement company. Plus, recommended firms. By Jessica Ruf.

Off the Market: The nuts and bolts of some of Washington’s most expensive residential transactions. By Washingtonian Staff.

FIRST PERSON

WAMU reporter Martin Austermuhle is moving abroad—and has some parting thoughts on DC. By Jessica Sidman.