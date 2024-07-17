7 Luxury Home Sales in the DC Area — and Who Bought and Sold Them

Virginia

1

Where: McLean.

Sold by: Edward J. Newberry, a partner at Squire Patton Boggs.

Listed: $10,450,000.

Sold: $9,000,000.

Days on market: 193.

Bragging points: Six bedrooms and eight and a half bathrooms, with a mahogany library, eight fireplaces, a wine cellar, an elevator, a sauna, a golf simulator, an outdoor heated pool, and landscaped gardens.

2

Where: McLean.

Bought by: Adam Peters, general manager of the Washington Commanders.

Listed: $4,999,000.

Sold: $4,999,000.

Days on market: 7.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms, five bathrooms, three half bathrooms, a family room with vaulted ceiling and stone fireplace, a library, a wet bar, a sauna, a fire pit, and a carriage house.

3

Where: Great Falls.

Bought by: Michael Kaiser, former president of the Kennedy Center.

Listed: $7,250,000.

Sold:$7,200,000.

Days on market: 8.

Bragging points: Six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and three half bathrooms on five acres, featuring a motor court with fountain, two-level walk-in closet, wine cellar, fitness center, theater, and heated pool.

4

Where: Purcellville.

Sold by: Mary Morton, a National Gallery of Art curator, and Keith Forman, a senior advisor at Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors.

Listed: $2,450,000.

Sold:$2,350,000.

Days on market: 82.

Bragging points: Three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom 1800s log-and-clapboard house on 29 acres, with a stone fireplace, sunroom, library, greenhouse, out-door pool, pond, and barn for large gatherings.

DC

5

Where: Chevy Chase DC.

Bought by: Retired Army brigadier general Mark W. Odom.

Listed: $4,250,000.

Sold: $4,525,000.

Days on market: 7.

Bragging points: Seven bedrooms, four bathrooms, and two half bathrooms, with an elevator, solarium, library, fitness room, outdoor pool, and kitchen with a functional 1936 Chambers Imperial stove.

6

Where: Chevy Chase DC.

Bought by: Andrea Badillo, a pediatric surgeon at Children’s National, and Marsha Jespersen, a plastic surgeon at Inova Fair-fax Hospital.

Listed: $3,999,000.

Sold: $3,920,000.

Days on market: 204.

Bragging points: A newly renovated home originally built in 1892, with seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, two half bathrooms, an original fireplace, double-vaulted windows, an elevator, a gym, a half lap pool, a pergola, an outdoor kitchen, and a carriage house with studio.

Maryland

7

Where: Bethesda.

Bought by: Harris Ziskroit, an investor with HRS Management, and Serena Ziskroit, an HR consultant.

Listed: $5,875,000.

Sold: $5,875,000.

Days on market: 0.

Bragging points:Seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and two half bathrooms, with a gourmet kitchen, butler’s pantry, elevator, and wine cellar.

Sales information provided by Bright MLS.

This article appears in the July 2024 issue of Washingtonian.