Some DC Colleges Will Require Students to Be Vaccinated by the Fall

Georgetown and American Universities announced yesterday that they would require all students returning to campus to be fully vaccinated by the fall semester. Georgetown will provide more information for international students and students living abroad in the coming weeks, while AU is working on guidance for international students who have received a vaccine that hasn’t been approved in the US.

The decision comes as vaccinations become more widely available to the public (appointments are open for all DC residents 16 and older) and as local governments and public health officials debate the possibility of a ‘vaccine passport.’

Catholic University will not require vaccinations for students this fall, but “strongly encourages” them for students and faculty. Trinity Washington University has still not made a decision about its vaccination policy. George Washington University and Howard University have not yet responded to queries about their plans.

Join the conversation!