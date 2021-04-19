In the midst of a welcomed spring season, a time recognized for fresh starts and new beginnings, LovBe is proud to debut its first LovBe Exclusive Collection, LovBe Eternal. This marks a major milestone for the DTC e-commerce lab grown diamond brand, launched in late 2020, which exists solely to provide its customers with the highest quality, most brilliant lab grown diamonds for the best value available.

The capsule collection consisting of nine engagement ring designs all feature fancy shape side stones, including pear, marquise and sleek, tapered baguettes. The options are limitless as customers are invited to design their dream ring by selecting a center stone of their choosing to pair with the newly launched settings. With nearly 20,000 lab grown diamonds in LovBe’s inventory, everyone will be able to find their perfect ring within their desired budget.

LovBe Eternal engagement rings will be created for each individual consumer. Once the center stone is selected, the design process begins with the creation of a CAD rendering by a member of LovBe’s design team, where any customization will be finalized. Within a few short weeks, a magnificent ring will be delivered to the customer’s home. LovBe’s Diamond Concierge stewards the entire process and assists customers from beginning to end.

The LovBe Eternal collection is now available on www.lovbe.com, with the rings (inclusive of the center diamond and setting) starting at $1,600. Customers’ ultimate happiness is at the forefront of mind in every step of the LovBe journey. From customized designs, to unparalleled customer service, the LovBe experience will be as rare and refined as your chosen diamond. Let LovBe…your guide to the perfect engagement ring.