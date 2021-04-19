“Truly spectacular” best describes this special property which provides a unique combination of luxurious new home amenities with a fabulous location on over half acre lot in the heart of Alexandria!

Gorgeous, elevated, fenced grounds afford sweeping panoramic views of the bucolic grounds and picturesque buildings of the Seminary across the street. The home was built by one of the area’s leading custom home builders and was crafted to a standard of quality and detail that is rarely found today. Numerous special features include: stately trim detail, wide plank hardwood floors, truly stunning kitchen with custom cabinets, quartz countertops, and top of the line appliances. Five bedrooms, each with private bath, including a sumptuous master suite featuring custom closet system and spa like bath.

Expansive finished lower level includes recreation space, bedroom, full bath and half bath, gym, & walk out stairs. Prominent positioning, exceptionally large windows, high ceilings, and open floor plan brings light to every corner of the home. Spacious “like new” home on gorgeous half acre grounds with three car garage in prime City of Alexandria location convenient to everything! Extremely rare opportunity!

Contact:

Chris White

703-283-9028

chris.white@LNF.com