News & Politics

Check Out This Sleek, All-Electric Fire Truck of the Future

It's on display at a DC station through tomorrow.

Written by
| Published on
Courtesy of @dcfireems.

This week, DC firefighters are getting a look at what is reportedly the country’s first new all-electric fire truck. The eco-friendly vehicle is made by Rosenbauer America, which supplies many fire and emergency apparatus vehicles to departments across the United States. The company’s plan is to eventually replace its diesel-powered trucks and reduce carbon emissions. 

Check out the photos below, or visit the truck yourself. It’ll be on display outside Engine Company 3 (439 New Jersey Ave., NW) through Friday, April 30. 

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Shriya Bhattacharya
Shriya Bhattacharya

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day