Check Out This Sleek, All-Electric Fire Truck of the Future

This week, DC firefighters are getting a look at what is reportedly the country’s first new all-electric fire truck. The eco-friendly vehicle is made by Rosenbauer America, which supplies many fire and emergency apparatus vehicles to departments across the United States. The company’s plan is to eventually replace its diesel-powered trucks and reduce carbon emissions.

Check out the photos below, or visit the truck yourself. It’ll be on display outside Engine Company 3 (439 New Jersey Ave., NW) through Friday, April 30.