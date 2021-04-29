The Brood X Cicadas Are Starting to Emerge. What Should Bug Haters Do to Prepare Themselves?

You’ve probably heard all about the forthcoming Brood X cicada emergence by now. That is, unless you’ve been living in a hole in a ground next to said cicadas.

There are reports of these bugs already starting to appear in the DC area, and we’re supposed to hit peak cicada saturation within the next few weeks. They’ve been chilling underground for the last 17 years (no one give them any Shrek 2 spoilers!), and soon they will come up to mate, eat, and really, really freak a lot of us out.

Yes, some of you may hate insects or have a deep phobia of all things bug, and it’s probably safe to say you are not thriving right now. So, what to do to protect yourself from dive-bombing critters? We polled Twitter to see what your fellow bug-haters are doing to prepare themselves for all things Brood X. The answers include elaborate mosquito netting hats, crying, not leaving the house, and…batting them with a racquet?

If you’re feeling up for some exposure therapy, you could also just eat them. But don’t let your dogs do that. One bright side of Covid—we’ve all adjusted to walking around outdoors wearing a mask, which also conveniently doubles as a cicada shield.

I just purchased this for when I need to leave the house. I’ve never experienced this before so prepping for the worst! pic.twitter.com/inyqtrQfzD — Elle N. Jai (@theurbanjeanius) April 29, 2021

If you currently live in DC, I recommend large quantities of drugs. https://t.co/2k9UFqLovO — Dextrosity (@thedextrosity) April 29, 2021

Crying, probably — Julia Zigman (@JuliaZigman) April 29, 2021

Staying home — Zoe Ezrailson (@Zoe453) April 29, 2021

My bigger concern is making sure my dog doesn't eat too many of them. He may look cute and innocent but he's a bug hunter. pic.twitter.com/FxC1amBeCl — Scott B (@Scott_B_34) April 29, 2021

What ever you do keep the Mask, your going to need them. — New Columba (@DConeCity) April 29, 2021

Mask up, sprinting to wherever I need to go outside. — Nick ⾲ (@nick_leake) April 29, 2021

A kids tennis racket. — Zac Ezrailson (@ZacEzrailson) April 29, 2021

