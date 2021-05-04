Judicial Watch announced on Tuesday that it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) after government agency allegedly failed to process the records of regarding the White House dog-biting incident in a timely manner.

The lawsuit seeks “all records of communication between USSS officials responsible for protection at the White House regarding the Biden family dogs, named Champ and Major.”

The right-wing group filed a FOIA request on March 10 after Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that President Biden’s dog, Major, bit a White House employee. The White House didn’t release many details about the incident, even after a second biting incident happened on March 30. Judicial Watch reportedly didn’t receive a response until a little over a month later. The DHS allegedly said that they had identified the records, but had yet to produce them.

“The public has a right to know the details about any incident in which Secret Service personnel were injured by President Biden’s dogs,”Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton said in a press statement. “We have no doubt that Major and Champ are good dogs, but politicians and bureaucrats can’t be trusted.”

While Judicial Watch is deeply invested in the White House’s doggy business, people on social media aren’t too keen about the lawsuit.

Jokedicial Watch at it again. Always concentrating on the things that matter. — Real News (@realnewsrealnfo) May 4, 2021

I mean????? Judicial Watch files lots of lawsuits that have all added up to 👎👎👎👎 nothing burgers. Why do it? People donate to you and you do these lawsuits that add up to ZILCH — Camilla Kleindienst (@CamillaAtBanner) May 4, 2021