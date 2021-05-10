Best CBD Gummies for Anxiety and Pain: Top 10 Brands of 2021

Are you looking for the best CBD gummies to help manage your anxiety and pain? Discover the top 10 CBD gummy brands in the market in this article. We’ve done all the research and rounded up these picks to save you from the hassle of scouring the now crowded CBD market. Our list features the most renowned brands that make CBD gummies from organic hemp and natural ingredients.

Why choose CBD gummies over other forms of CBD? CBD gummies are an ideal option if you are after convenience, an effortless way of dosing, and mouthwatering flavors. That said, it helps to note that CBD gummies can come with CBD isolate or full- or broad-spectrum CBD extract. So, be sure to check for this as you shop for CBD gummies.

Top 10 CBD Gummy Brands for Anxiety and Pain

Emerging research shows that CBD can help manage anxiety and pain. However, it’s essential to consume high-quality CBD gummies if you are to realize their health benefit. There is an abundance of CBD gummies in the market, but we’ve handpicked only the 10 best brands for your convenience.

Our top pick, Penguin, is a premium CBD brand that produces CBD oils, creams, capsules, and gummies. The company is known among consumers for its high-quality products that come at pocket-friendly prices. This manufacturer has a thorough production process and passes its gummies, oils, and other CBD offerings through third-party tests to ensure transparency.

Penguin’s CBD gummies are made using high-quality CBD isolate and infused with various delicious flavors. They come in an array of colors, are soft to bite and chew on, and have an excellent blend of sour sugar and sweetness. Penguin’s CBD gummies come in a pack of thirty, with every gum containing a ten-milligram dose of unadulterated, zero-THC CBD isolate.

These gummies are made using the purest CBD and non-GMO ingredients. These include corn syrup, gelatin, concentrate, natural and artificial flavors, and coloring agents, and the CBD has no pesticides.

Consumers can buy one of three bundles- singles at $45 each, 2-pack at $42.75 each, and 4-pack at $40.5 each. Alternatively, they can subscribe to get a 20% discount. All subscriptions ship monthly.

Verma Farms is a CBD product manufacturer that brings a Hawaiian touch to hemp. The company adopts what it terms the Verma method that entails the use of organic, pesticide-free, and GMO-free cannabis plants. The process also involves a distillation procedure that preserves the integrity of the natural cannabinoids. Ingredients are well-balanced to ensure that the products (oils, capsules, gummies, etc.) are all-natural.

Verma Farms produces an array of CBD gummies. You could go for the Peachy Pau Hana 500mg, which tastes much like a peach smoothie. With a sweet and sour taste, you are sure to enjoy these colorful treats whenever you need a CBD boost. At $59.99, you can get your hands on these CBD gummies, or you could subscribe and save 25%. The top ingredients include corn syrup, a sweetener extracted from beet root, water, flavorings, among others.

The CBD treats starter package, feted number one by Forbes, is another gummy from Verma Farms to consider. It is an ideal purchase if you don’t want to stick to one type of gummy. There’s a blend of various flavors, including the best-selling Maui Melon, Blueberry Wave, and Peachy Pau Han. This product has a net weight of 500mg, with 60 pieces of gum weighing 25mg each. These gummies currently go for $149.99.

Vegans would be happy to know that Verma Farms has them covered as well. They are free to choose the vegan Recovery and Energy options to get their CBD dose while staying off the gluten. That said, the company offers tons of alternatives, meaning you can always find the right gummies for you.

This brand was started back in 2018 by a team of hemp enthusiasts, experts, and health-conscious consumers. Since then, the firm has grown to be one of the top online CBD gummy retailers.

It manufactures its top-notch CBD gummies using the best contents, including organic hemp, superior-quality MCT oils, and natural flavors from different fruits. These CBD gummies are vegan, making them an excellent purchase for those with this preference. In every container of these gummies, you’ll find three flavors, namely- grape, orange, and strawberry. The gummies come as drops or dots.

These CBD gummies are manufactured using broad-spectrum CBD. Considering this, these treats have all the great components derived from hemp minus THC. This makes these gummies an excellent choice if you do not want to introduce THC into your system.

This brand of CBD gummies comes in two potency alternatives. You’ll get 10 mg and 25 mg of CBD, with every container having thirty gummies. The 10 mg version has an excellent dosage. For instance, if you want 20 mg CBD daily, you’ll only have to consume two treats. Those who require a lower dosage, say five mg, can slice these gummies into two equals. Determining the dose is straightforward with the 10 mg sizes. The version with 25 mg potency is excellent for those who need higher dosages.

These CBD gummies undergo third-party lab assessments for quality checks. These evaluations are necessary as they can vouch for the integrity of the product.

This brand manufactures some of the best CBD gummies in the market. These treats are sweet, soft, and delicious, making them a pleasant welcome whenever you crave some CBD. They are an excellent alternative and allow you to manage your intake, a great idea if you are a newbie to these bites.

There are various variations to choose from, allowing consumers to pick CBD gummies that match their preferences. Buyers can choose the classic mixed berries option or pick CBD with compounds such as turmeric and spirulina, apple cider vinegar, vitamins, biotin, and melatonin.

Every infused container, save for the biotin variant, comes with sixty gummies, totaling one thousand five hundred mg of hemp-based cannabinoids. To break it down, every gummy contains 25 mg of top-tier broad-spectrum CBD. Go for treats with extra superfoods to realize the beneficial health effects of these gummies. You want to choose a variant fortified with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds if you struggle with pain.

If you find it hard to fall asleep at night, consider the version with melatonin. This compound is excellent for calming you down and inducing sleep. For detoxing your body, you want to go for the apple cider variant as it helps release toxins while boosting your vitality and immunity at the same time.

The multivitamin alternatives are an excellent choice if you want to ramp up your vitamin intake. Consider the cherry blossom option if you wish to vitamins to help revitalize your nails and hair.

This company is known for producing organic CBD extracts in forms such as oils, honey sticks, capsules, and gummies. These treats come in a high-potency variant, packing 25 mg of broad-spectrum CBD for every piece. They offer whole-plant synergy, making them an excellent purchase that gummies made from an isolate.

This brand also shines since it uses high-quality components and produces vegan gummies. Each ingredient used is organic, including the sweetener used to give these treats their distinct flavor.

Extract Labs is known for producing great-tasting CBD gummies that do not have the traditional flavor coming from hemp. With a standout taste, these CBD gummies are always inviting and are sure to be a staple in your daily life. They are offered as one full-spectrum product in flavors such as watermelon, lemon, and strawberry.

Every bottle has 30 gummies, totaling 1000 mg of carbon dioxide removed full spectrum high-quality CBD oil. Every CBD gum has 33 mg of CBD, sufficient enough for your daily dose. At the same time, this treat ensures that you quench your sugar cravings. You can easily carry them with you wherever you go to ensure you do not miss out.

These treats are vegan and gluten-free. They are manufactured using USA hemp and GMO-free ingredients. The company was started by a war hero, something that really falls in place considering that its gummies are ideal for people struggling with daily hardships. These gummies come in great packaging and are an excellent provider of relief from inflammation and anxiety. Besides, they are infused with many other components that improve your overall well-being.

These gummies have various cannabinoids, with the central one being CBD and terpenes from the hemp plant. Besides, they have fatty acids to improve their overall effect and differentiate them from other products in the market. This brand is known for manufacturing gluten-free gummies with no artificial flavorings to safeguard consumers’ health.

Every package of these CBD gummies is subjected to 8 assessments, both by the company and external laboratories. The results for every test can be found on the company’s website.

Buyers can pick from 2 containers. You can opt to go with the thirty standard treats with cherry mango flavor and five milligrams of CBD in each treat. Alternatively, you can choose a container with thirty of sixty gummies, each with ten milligrams of CBD available in cherry mango or citrus punch flavors.

PlusCBD gummies come in three variants, namely

Balance: Treats with blueberry flavors containing fifty milligrams of CBD in each piece. These are ideal for calming you.

Uplift: With a grapefruit flavor, these vitamin B-rich bites have CBD isolate containing 50 milligrams of CBD in every piece.

Sleep: These come with a blackberry flavor. They are CBD-isolate gummies with twenty-five milligrams of CBD and one milligram of melatonin in every piece. Other present compounds included lemon and chamomile.

CBDistillery is one of the known brands in the CBD market, having provided their CBD offerings for more than five years. Pretty much like other names featured here, this company leverages broad-spectrum CBD in its treats. They have thirty milligrams of CBD in each treat, making these some of the most potent in the market today.

You’ll only get these treats in a single flavor, grape. They are made using 100% organic components and are laboratory-assessed for their CBD amount and other adulterations, thus guaranteeing you a great treat. Compared to other gummy brands, this one is sure expensive, but the standard and potency sure make up for this.

Are you in the market for affordable CBD gummies? These make an excellent choice, given that they are notably cheaper than the others featured here. They have CBD isolate derived from organic hemp sourced from within the USA. It is vegan and contains zero gluten, hence is an excellent option for consumers with gluten issues.

This brand provided treats in three-hundred milligrams of seven hundred and fifty milligrams of CBD. These contain ten and twenty-five milligrams of CBD each.

Every container has a blend of tropical, strawberry, orange, and raspberry flavors. This gummies brand stands out since it comes with a 60-day satisfaction guarantee, allowing you to request your money back if these treats do not work for you.

Unlike other brands on the list, this company formulates and markets these based on their purpose and not by treats considering their potency and flavor. For instance, the Calm formula that contains thirty, sixty, or ninety gummies, each with ten milligrams of CBD, is meant to help with stress and boost focus. Every gummy has lemon and l-theanine, a compound that helps improve the mood of the user.

Moreover, this brand provides gummies that help manage pain from exercises. Among the ingredients are turmeric and ginger, along with full-spectrum CBD. There is a version of the product that helps with sleep and relaxations.

The full-spectrum CBD extract contains no more than 0.3% THC) GMO-free hemp, implying that not many chemical compounds are added.

Frequently Asked Questions

Want to learn more about CBD gummies? Below is a collection of the most common questions on the subject and their answers. Go through them to discover everything essential to these products.

How long Till I Start to Feel the Effects of a CBD Gummy?

Legal cannabis edibles usually take anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour to start showing any effects on your body and mind. However, the time you will have to wait largely depends on the amount of cannabidiol added to the product. The higher the cannabis amount, the faster you can expect to feel the effects/ see the results. The type of effects will also depend on the kind of gummies. For example, Delta 8 gummies, which contain high traces of THC, will make you high, on top of giving you other benefits.

How Many Gummies Should I take in Day?

The proper dosage for cannabidiol depends on a lot of factors. These include the gummy’s potency (THC content), your weight, your experience with cannabis edibles, and the type of gummies you are taking. New inexperienced users can take about a quarter to half a gummy at first. If you have some experience, one 25mg gummy every 6-8 hours should be more than sufficient. However, always pay attention to the manufacturer’s instructions before you start taking the gummies.

What Are Some Benefits of CBD Gummies?

CBD is hailed as a miracle cure as it has many health benefits- physical, emotional, and psychological. When taken in the form of a gummy, the benefits can last much longer. Cannabidiol gummies are associated with benefits such as:

Relieving pain and inflammation

Managing anxiety (delivers a relaxation effect on the mind and body)

Promoting focus/ concentration

Improving sleep (encourages restful sleep)

Regulating behavior and memory

Are There Places Where CBD Gummies Aren’t Allowed?

CBD-based products are federally legal in the US and allowed without restrictions in twelve states in the country. However, there are some places where state laws restrict the use of CBD products to medicinal purposes only. They include Arizona, Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, West Virginia, Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Wyoming, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Louisiana, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Missouri. CBD products are considered illegal in Texas, South Dakota, North Carolina, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kansa, Kentucky, and South Carolina.

Are CBD Gummies Good for Vegetarians and Vegans?

CBD is derived from hemp, which is a plant. Also, the processing of the hemp plant into cannabidiol doesn’t require the use of any animal products. So, for the most part, CBD gummies are vegan-friendly. Most manufacturers will also indicate on the product label as well as a description on whether their product is 100 percent vegan.

Can CBD Gummies Get Me High?

Cannabidiol products like gummies contain trace levels of THC (below 0.3), which is the psychoactive component of hemp. That means you cannot feel high from taking CBD in any form, such as gummies, tinctures, oils, or creams. Instead, your body will experience the health benefits that are linked with cannabidiol. If you are looking for a legal cannabis product that can also get you high, you can try Delta 8 gummies instead. These gummies will give you a moderate high without unpleasant after-effects.

What Happens When You Overdose on CBD Gummies?

CBD gummies are considered safe, which means overdosing on them isn’t likely to be fatal. Even a high dosage is well-tolerated by most people. To actually be regarded as toxic, you will need to take 20,000mg, a hardly feasible amount. However, it’s essential to keep to the recommended dose as you may experience some unpleasant effects from taking too many gummies at a time. You may experience some effects when you eat too many gummies, including lower appetite, diarrhea, dry mouth, extreme tiredness, etc.

You also need to watch out for the various CBD gummy brands in circulation to avoid overdosing. Go for a trusted and transparent brand to ensure that you consume the right amounts of CBD as per the indications on the packaging. Unscrupulous brands are known to sometimes offer misleading information the potency and effects of their products. Avoid having to grapple with effects of an overdose by choosing recommended brands and finding what works best for you.

Can I React with CBD Gummies?

CBD is widely considered safe. However, there’s a slight chance of experiencing minor side effects like drowsiness and gastrointestinal problems from taking it. If you are sensitive to certain things, make sure you also check the label of the gummies before buying. Though CBD makes 80 percent or more of the product, other ingredients like sugar, colors, and flavors are also used to enhance the look and taste of the gummies. Get help or consult your doctor immediately if you feel that these products are triggering severe adverse effects.

Are CBD Gummies Better Than Other CBD Products?

Individual choice of CBD products is mainly dependent on preference. While some people prefer vaping or tinctures, others go for edibles. CBD gummies stand out from other products because of taste, convenience, and effectiveness. They are usually delicious, easy to carry around (they don’t usually leave a bad smell) and have a longer-lasting effect.

Final Verdict

If you are looking for something to help you manage your anxiety and pain, CBD gummies make an excellent consideration. The market is awash with tons of CBD gummy brands, and we’ve narrowed down the 10 best ones you can check out. If you are eager to buy CBD gummies right away, our number one recommended product- Penguin CBD – Premium CBD Gummies– is worth a try. These treats are delicious, and more importantly, are effective when it comes to relieving anxiety and pain. You can order the gummies online and get them shipped to your destination, saving yourself from the hassle of going out there to shop for them.

FDA Disclosure:

Medical Disclaimer

The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act requires that we inform you that the efficacy of CBD oil products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research as a treatment for any medical condition. The information in this document is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.