There Are Long Lines and Shortages at Gas Stations As People Panic-Buy Fuel

The waits follow last week's ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline.

Along the East Coast, there are reports of long lines, gas shortages, and rising prices as people panic-buy fuel. This comes after a Friday ransomware attack that closed the Colonial Pipeline, which is a major gas supplier for the East Coast.

As of this morning, 15 percent of gas stations in Virginia were without fuel, as were 3.5 percent of stations in Maryland, according to Gas Buddy. Washingtonian rounded up some reports of fuel shortages and lines throughout the area:

