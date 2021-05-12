There Are Long Lines and Shortages at Gas Stations As People Panic-Buy Fuel

Along the East Coast, there are reports of long lines, gas shortages, and rising prices as people panic-buy fuel. This comes after a Friday ransomware attack that closed the Colonial Pipeline, which is a major gas supplier for the East Coast.

GASOLINE OUTAGES as of 6am CT… percent of all stations in state without gasoline:

GA 15.4%

AL 1.8%

TN 2.8%

SC 13.4%

NC 24.8%

FL 4.2%

VA 15.0%

MD 3.5% — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) May 12, 2021

As of this morning, 15 percent of gas stations in Virginia were without fuel, as were 3.5 percent of stations in Maryland, according to Gas Buddy. Washingtonian rounded up some reports of fuel shortages and lines throughout the area:

The Colonial Pipeline runs right in front of the Gas Station and they're running out fuel with no Fuel Delivery time-line.#vatraffic #mdtraffic #dctraffic#fairfaxcounty #Virginia pic.twitter.com/N04iW2XB5h — idigitalclic (@idigitalclic) May 12, 2021

Price gouging at River Rd and Butler Rd #gooddaydc @fox5dc But they have gas! pic.twitter.com/73WAqrjem2 — Ashley (@AshleyFosterTV) May 12, 2021

The advantage of owning a #diesel vehicle. No #gas at #gasstations and people looking at me filling up like I am putting the wrong #Fuel in my tank. #ColonialPipelineHack pic.twitter.com/Yepc3y1Ao3 — 𝔽𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕜 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕋𝕠𝕠𝕥𝕙 (@ToothFrank) May 12, 2021

Thought the local @Starbucks drive thru line looked a little long this morning, but it was for the @bp_America gas station the next block down. Other stations on the street all seem to be tapped out. Thankful for the 30+ miles of EV range on our @Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid today. pic.twitter.com/nFMbkGVRMv — Carsplain (@carsplain) May 12, 2021

Everyone chill. Plenty of gas to be had. Here at this Sheetz, off 50 in Chantilly, most of the pumps are unused. If you can avoid filling up every vehicle you own today, that’ll help. We’re all good. pic.twitter.com/jJdPkRhvJm — Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) May 12, 2021

This is a long line at a gas station in Bryans Road, Md yesterday at 5:00pm. The line was forming on 210. Also, the Dash In in Indian Head, Md had run out of everything but diesel by 5:10pm #gooddaydc pic.twitter.com/NyARY3imKM — Stacy Brooks (@StacyWineShop) May 12, 2021

Some stations are still out of gas this morning, like this Shell station on Rt 50. They’re awaiting a delivery. Experts say if drivers avoid panic buying, things should smooth out in next few days. pic.twitter.com/n38iXcmFEg — Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) May 12, 2021

Several gas stations in @fairfaxcounty reporting outages after #ColonialPipelineHack and panic buying. @ENERGY says supplies should be good by the weekend; the #Emergency declarations lift rules to speed transport of gas to stations. Hold off on that fill up if you can. @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/4folBHgm5o — Melanie Alnwick (@fox5melanie) May 12, 2021

Lines starting to form at this gas station in Alexandria, VA. It ran out of gas yesterday. Looks like demand spiked today. 15% of stations in Virginia have no gas today. #Gas pic.twitter.com/eGodFSPcfj — Edward Lawrence (@EdwardLawrence) May 12, 2021

A look at a Gas Station in Fairfax County. Long lines due to fuel shortages across Virginia. A State Of Emergency was declared earlier today. pic.twitter.com/8eP8j2tOIN — Jose Garcia (@wx_garcia) May 11, 2021

So it took me 3 gas stations in Northern Virginia until l could find gas! The line l had for the last one. pic.twitter.com/jArZiGUTIO — David Bonner Wants You to Get Vaccinated (@DCEagle1) May 12, 2021

