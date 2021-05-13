The National Cathedral Is Reopening Tomorrow

The National Cathedral will reopen its doors to the public tomorrow for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Tours and Sunday services are still closed, but members of the public can purchase tickets to enter the Cathedral and see the new art installation “Les Colombes” (The Doves) starting Friday evening.

The installation from artist Michael Pendry features over 2000 origami paper doves hanging in flight from the Cathedral’s ceiling as a symbol of hope for the future. Tickets are $15 and run every 15 minutes. Many of the upcoming time slots are already sold out, as is a special event “Hope Floats: A Night of Storytelling” on Wednesday night.

National Cathedral, 3101 Wisconsin Ave., NW.

