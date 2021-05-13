Health  |  News & Politics

The Vaccine Is Now Available for DC Residents 12 To 15 Years Old. Here's How to Get One.

Adolescents can now get a Pfizer shot at walk-up sites, pharmacies, and grocery stores.

Photo via iStock.

Starting today, DC residents who are 12 to 15 years old can get vaccinated at any walk-up site, health center, pharmacy, or hospital offering the Pfizer shot. The vaccine, newly approved for emergency use on adolescents by the FDA, will not only allow teens to safely return to classrooms in the fall,  says the CDC. It could make summer camp a possibility, too.

Here’s how to get one:

Check With a Doctor

In some cases—if your child has allergies or other medical concerns—you’ll want to check with their doctor and make sure it’s safe for them to get the vaccine, and whether they should seek one at a hospital or doctor’s office, as opposed to a walk-up clinic or grocery store.

Make Time in Your Own Schedule 

Anyone under 18 needs a parent or guardian to accompany them to the vaccine appointment.

Book an Appointment

You can book an appointment at several places in DC:

Howard University Hospital

MedStar Georgetown University Hospital

Children’s National

George Washington University Hospital

Any One Medical location

-Any federally qualified health center.

Safeway

-Pharmacies like CVS or Walgreens

In addition, the following walk-up sites are open to DC residents 12 years and up:

1. Arena Stage

     1101 Sixth St., SW

Starting May 14, appointments will be available Thursday through Sunday from 8 AM to not, and from 1 to 5 PM.

2. Fort Stanton Recreation Center

    1812 Erie St., SE 

Monday, May 24 to Thursday, May 27 from 2 to 7 PM.

3. Kaiser Permanente Capitol Hill Medical Center

    700 Second St., NE

Beginning May 22, Mondays and Saturdays from 8 to 11AM.

4. Lamond Recreation Center

     20 Tuckerman St., NE

Friday, May 14 and Saturday, May 15; Wednesday, May 19 through Saturday, May 22; and Wednesday, May 26 through Saturday, May 29—from 2 to 7 PM.

5. Langdon Park Community Center

     2901 20th St., NE

Monday, May 24 to Thursday, May 27 from  2 to 7 PM.

6. Rosedale Recreation Center

     1701 Gales St., NE

Friday May 14 and Saturday, May 15; Monday, May 17; Thursday, May 20 to Saturday, May 22; and Monday, May 24—from 2 to-7 PM. Thursday, May 27 to Saturday, May 29 from 9 AM to 1 PM.

7. RISE Demonstration Center

    2730 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE

Monday through Saturday from 9 AM to noon and 1 to 5 PM.

8. Walter E Washington Convention Center

     L St. North Entrance, between 7th and 9th Streets NW

Mondays and Fridays from  7:30 AM to 6:30 PM and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:30 AM to 3:30 PM.

 

 

