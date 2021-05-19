The Marine Corps Marathon Will Be Held in Person This Year

Good news for runners: the Marine Corps Marathon will take place in-person this year after it was held virtually in 2020 due to Covid. The 26.2-mile race follows a course through DC and Arlington, and typically sees more than 20,000 participants. This year, the marathon and accompanying races and events will be held over the weekend of October 29 through 31.

This news comes as Virginia plans to fully reopen May 28, with DC following June 11. A bevy of races were forced to pivot to virtual platforms over the last year due to social distancing measures, a move that economically impacted the running industry.

But it seems the running world won’t totally leave the virtual pivot behind: the Marine Corps Marathon, along with the 10K and 50K races that also take place that weekend, will have virtual options available October 1 through November 11 for folks who can’t make it in person.

The group will continue to enact Covid precautions during the weekend and will stagger race starts to reduce crowding. Priority for the live races will be given to folks who have already registered for the virtual options, as well as people who deferred last year after the in-person event was canceled. If spaces remain, registration opens to the general public on May 26 at 12 PM.

