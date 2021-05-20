Splashy Seafood Chain Truluck’s Opens in Downtown DC This Weekend

Upscale seafood chain Truluck’s is opening its first Mid-Atlantic location in DC on Saturday, May 22. Chef Laurence Cohen, formerly a sous chef at the Kennedy Center, is at the helm of the Houston-based restaurant, which claims 11 additional branches on either coast.

The splashy Mt. Vernon Triangle restaurant opens with 400 seats, red leather horseshoe-shaped booths, and a “stone crab lounge.” The Florida crabs are a specialty of Truluck’s—delivered fresh, never frozen—though they won’t be on the opening menu due to seasonal availability. Instead the kitchen delivers dishes like South African lobster tail, pan-seared New England scallops, roasted Mediterranean branzino, and Hawaiian tuna crudo. A wide-ranging menu also includes steaks with special house seasoning, and a few meatless options like vegan bolognese and Impossible Burger meatballs.

Capacity restrictions will be lifted on DC’s restaurants on Friday, but Truluck’s is emphasizing safety measures like employee health-screening and a fancy airPHX filter system.

The restaurant will open for dinner, with brunch beginning Saturday, May 29.

Truluck’s Washington, DC. 700 K St., NW, Suite 70.