All the Places You Can Now Work Remotely That Aren’t Your Living Room

Are you itching to regain another sense of normalcy even though your office isn’t open? Want a reason to put on those old work pants or show off your new finds from the last year? Or maybe you just want a little more physical space between work and home again? Guess what—now that mask mandates are being lifted, there are actually a number of spots around DC where you can telework from somewhere other than the four walls of your home. Read on.

The Coffee Bar

Only the Shaw location of The Coffee Bar (1201 S St., NW) is currently open. While there isn’t indoor seating available, customers can snag one of the signature blue outdoor tables.

Compass Coffee

The made-in-DC coffee company has eight locations open in the DC area. Indoor and outdoor tables are available, and fully vaccinated customers are able to be unmasked indoors. Try one of these open locations: 1535 7th St., NW; 1401 I St., NW; 1921 8th St. NW # 100; 849 18th St., NW; 1351 Wisconsin Ave., NW; 4850 Massachusetts Ave., NW; 4100 Wilson Blvd., Arlington; and 1201 Wilson Blvd., Rosslyn.

La Cosecha

Grab a seat at the Latin market, connect to the public wifi, and stay for the day. While customers have to wear masks indoors, there are outdoor and rooftop seating options where guests can work sans masks. La Cosecha is located at 1280 4th St., NE.

DC Public Libraries

Currently, a select number of DC Public Libraries (plus the Southwest Neighborhood Library) have limited computers available for 45-minute sessions that start at the top of every hour. Starting Tuesday, June 1, there will be more computers available, and the indoor tables will be open for use. Masks are required inside at all times.

Peet’s Coffee

Though all of Peet’s DC locations are closed, the Silver Spring (1316 East Hwy, SIlver Spring) and Arlington (3003 Washington Blvd. Suite A, Arlington) shops are open. Both locations are offering outdoor seating, and Arlington has indoor seating for four customers at 30-minute intervals. Customers have to wear masks indoors unless actively eating or drinking. The outdoor seating is not timed.

Philz Coffee

All Philz locations are open with limited indoor and outdoor seating. Masks are still required at all times indoors, unless actively eating or drinking. Philz are located in Adams Morgan (1827 Adams Mill Rd., NW), Navy Yard (1331 4th St., SE, #101), Dupont Circle (1350 Connecticut Ave., NW), Ballston (4121 Wilson Blvd., Arlington), and Bethesda (7247 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda).

Union Kitchen

Four Union Kitchen locations are open, and each has both indoor and outdoor seating available. Masks aren’t required outdoors, but customers must wear masks while indoors unless they are seated at a table. The open locations are Shaw (1924 8th St., NW), Mt. Vernon Square (1251 9th St., NW), Stanton Park (538 3rd St., NE), and Ballston (4102 Wilson Blvd., Arlington).

The Wydown

Though neither Wydown location is allowing customers to sit indoors, they both have ample outdoor seating. (1924 14th St., NW and 600-B H St., NE)

*Note: We have calls out to many other establishments. Check back for updates.