Photos: Dramatic Lightning, Dark Clouds, and Rainbows Took Over the DC Skyline Last Night

Last night, area residents witnessed a thunderstorm with heavy rain, dark clouds, and many, many rounds of lightning. The storm caused some damage, including power losses and fallen trees, but plenty of Washingtonians snapped photos and short videos as they looked on. Here are some of our favorites (Have some cool ones of your own? Tag #washmagphoto on Instagram):

And here’s the sheets of rain! (View from Navy Yard) @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/38ErnOFS6N — Anna Mahalak (@annamarieDC) May 27, 2021

Time lapse is cool too pic.twitter.com/ha5GtNPRm2 — MyExplodedBrain (@myexplodedbrain) May 27, 2021

Northwest DC. That’s one gnarly storm. pic.twitter.com/9MKMXujJEM — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) May 27, 2021

Beautiful storm at sunset in Fairfax County. It’s been an impressive severe weather day in the DC area. #dcwx #vawx pic.twitter.com/F9X3haLZKd — Nikhil Trivedi (@DCAreaWx) May 27, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by William Moore (@wdmoore03)

