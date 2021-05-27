Photos: Dramatic Lightning, Dark Clouds, and Rainbows Took Over the DC Skyline Last Night

Last night, area residents witnessed a thunderstorm with heavy rain, dark clouds, and many, many rounds of lightning. The storm caused some damage, including power losses and fallen trees, but plenty of Washingtonians snapped photos and short videos as they looked on. Here are some of our favorites (Have some cool ones of your own? Tag #washmagphoto on Instagram):
Time lapse video of severe thunderstorm moving over Washington DC this evening. @capitalweather @StormHour @amelia_draper @GarofaloWX @foresthillsnews @islivingston @camdenwalker pic.twitter.com/0n9Rm78hKq
— C on the scene (@Conthescene) May 27, 2021
Lightning @WhiteHouse #dcwx pic.twitter.com/3cykv0hvAr
— Dave Dildine (@DildineWTOP) May 27, 2021
Dark and darker downtown #dcwx pic.twitter.com/wbbYquceSf
— Dave Dildine (@DildineWTOP) May 27, 2021
And here’s the sheets of rain! (View from Navy Yard) @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/38ErnOFS6N
— Anna Mahalak (@annamarieDC) May 27, 2021
Time lapse is cool too pic.twitter.com/ha5GtNPRm2
— MyExplodedBrain (@myexplodedbrain) May 27, 2021
Stunning rainbow this evening over Frederick, MD as storms pass through. @frednewspost #frederickmd @capitalweather @MaryGraceKeller #rainbows #rainbow #frederick @FNP_Green pic.twitter.com/FswmyBUD3i
— Trevor James (@jamesweblabs) May 27, 2021
Gorgeous sunrise over Rock Creek Park in Washington DC this morning @capitalweather @StormHour @LoveRockCreek @foresthillsnews pic.twitter.com/i8JlW0EWcS
— C on the scene (@Conthescene) May 27, 2021
Northwest DC. That’s one gnarly storm. pic.twitter.com/9MKMXujJEM
— Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) May 27, 2021
Beautiful storm at sunset in Fairfax County. It’s been an impressive severe weather day in the DC area. #dcwx #vawx pic.twitter.com/F9X3haLZKd
— Nikhil Trivedi (@DCAreaWx) May 27, 2021
Big storm rolled in DC tonight @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/2g8iB2Awua
— Alex (@AlexxVillatoro) May 27, 2021
.@capitalweather in the Navy Yard. All is well! H/t @EasternChaser for the editing. #dcwx pic.twitter.com/l4hgasA4bq
— Megan Sweeney (@MeganPSweeney) May 27, 2021
What a dramatic sky! Temps are dropping by the minute. @WTOP @WTOPtraffic @MikeStinneford @dougkammerer @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/zVe3gBm5Oy
— Hillary Howard (@hhowardWTOP) May 27, 2021
