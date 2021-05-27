  • Trending Now in News & Politics
Photos: Dramatic Lightning, Dark Clouds, and Rainbows Took Over the DC Skyline Last Night

Check out our favorite pics and videos from one very intense storm.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph via Twitter user @gracemgeiger.

Last night, area residents witnessed a thunderstorm with heavy rain, dark clouds, and many, many rounds of lightning. The storm caused some damage, including power losses and fallen trees, but plenty of Washingtonians snapped photos and short videos as they looked on. Here are some of our favorites (Have some cool ones of your own? Tag #washmagphoto on Instagram):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by William Moore (@wdmoore03)

Shriya Bhattacharya
Shriya Bhattacharya is an editorial fellow at Washingtonian covering everything from politics and healthcare to food and lifestyle. She has also written for publications like Teen Vogue, Rewire, Ms. Magazine, and more. She graduated from Agnes Scott College in 2018 with a B.A. in international relations and dance and is currently based in New York City.

