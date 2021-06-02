News & Politics

PHOTOS: William Hill Sportsbook Grand Opening Reception at Capital One Arena

The 18,000-square-foot venue is the first sports betting venue to ever open in a major US arena.

Jim Van Stone (President, Business Operations and Chief Commercial Officer, Monumental Sports & Entertainment), Chef & Restaurateur Nicholas Stefanelli, and David Grolman (President, Retail Operations, William Hill US).
The new William Hill Sportsbook inside Capital One Arena officially threw open its doors last week, making it the first sports betting venue to ever open within a US professional sports facility.

A custom, 1,500 square-foot LED screen wraps the entire facility and offers visitors the opportunity to enjoy multiple games across various sports simultaneously.
Dan Shapiro, Ken Fuchs, and Washington Football Team President Jason Wright.

Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony and reception made full use of the two-story, 18,00- square-foot venue, with more than a hundred VIP guests stopping-by for the opportunity to check out the shiny new space that features 17 betting windows and 12 self-service betting kiosks.

The sportsbook boasts a large patio in addition to two indoor levels.
Entrepreneur and Senior Advisor to the Washington Football Team K.J. Hughes and Shawn Townsend, Director of the D.C. Mayor’s Office of Nightlife and Culture.

The deal between Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which owns and operates Capital One Arena, and William Hill, a part of Caesars Entertainment, was first announced in October 2019. But a recent addition to the partnership is Michelin-starred chef and Maryland native Nicholas Stefanelli who is charged with managing the location’s premium restaurant concept. The menu pays homage to both his local roots as well as traditional sports bar fare, with dishes like double-dipped chicken wings, a half smoke, and Eastern Shore rockfish imperial.

The sportsbook’s menu will feature an extensive raw bar offering.
Former Bullets/Wizards players Harvey Grant and Michael Adams.

Design elements of the sportsbook were inspired by DC’s local professional teams, as well as the general history of sports, including baseball stitching incorporated into the staircase railing, local sports memorabilia throughout the space, and sketches of local arenas printed on the ceiling.

Sketches of local sports arenas are printed on the ceiling and the staircase railing incorporates baseball stitching into its construction.
Plenty of Washington-related sports memorabilia is on display throughout the facility, including this baseball signed by former President George H. W. Bush.

Of course, much of the attention in the venue will be directed at the more than 100 TV screens adorning the walls, including four positioned on all sides of a Jumbotron that hangs from the ceiling in the center of the venue that is a direct replica of the one inside Capital One Arena at center ice/center court.

Redbrick LMD Vice President Marcus Goodwin and former Washington Mystics player Monique Currie.
The two-story, 18,000 square-foot venue features 17 betting windows and 12 self-service betting kiosks.

Given such amenities, it’s probably a safe bet that this sportsbook will be one of the most popular places in the city to enjoy a game-day experience or watch an out-of-town game.

A broadcast studio is also located inside the sportsbook for live television and radio shows.
Fans can place wagers either in person or via mobile devices through the William Hill app.
Creative Food Group Director of Brand Management and Partnerships Romie Stefanelli and Ashley McCampbell.
A Jumbotron that hangs from the ceiling in the center of the sportsbook is a replica of the one inside the Capital One Arena at center ice/center court.

Dan Swartz
