Photos From the 2025 White House Correspondents’ Soirée

The Embassy of Qatar and Washingtonian celebrated in Georgetown on the eve of the annual WHCD

Washingtonian CEO Catherine Merrill, His Excellency Meshal bin Hamad Al Thani Ambassador of the State of Qatar, and Concordia CEO Matthew Swift

On the eve of the 2025 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, the Embassy of the State of Qatar and Washingtonian once again set the tone for the weekend with an unforgettable soirée at the Four Seasons in Georgetown. The evening featured elegant décor, vibrant conversation, and a lively mix of music and exceptional cuisine.

Special thanks to Concordia for sponsoring the evening and helping make the event possible.

For the third year in a row, the event proudly supported the local chapter of Best Buddies, a nonprofit dedicated to aiding individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, with a charitable donation.

Photographs by Dan Swartz, Evy Mages, and Jack Hartzman.

White House’s AI and Crypto Czar David Sacks with 1789 Capital’s Paul Abrahimzadeh and Omeed Malik
Guests enjoyed the party in the beautifully decorated Four Seasons Ballroom
Former US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, Dr. Oz, Ambassador Paolo Zampolli, and the Embassy of the State of Qatar’s Abdulaziz Al Khater
The Embassy of Qatar’s Dr. Hamad Al Muftah greeting Congressman William Timmons
The Embassy of the State of Qatar’s Meryem Benchekroun and Hassan Al-Khalifa with West Front Strategies’ Ashley Davis, and O’Leary Ventures Kevin O’Leary
Concordia’s Matthew Swift, Lisa Oz, Dr. Oz, the Embassy of Qatar’s Dr. Hamad Al Muftah, and Sean Christopher
His Excellency Meshal bin Hamad Al Thani Ambassador of the State of Qatar greeting Ambassador Mark Green
Anthony Polcari “Tony P in DC” and guests enjoyed taking photos with Rosie the robot
Invariant’s Heather Podesta and Kessler Content’s Stephen Kessler
Sheila Stabile, Patrick Breen, Best Buddies’ Mary Schafhausser and Molly Whalen, Jacie Lallis, Karen Shao Coberly, Julia Taylor, Zach Slade, and Sasha Grossman
PwC’s Jeanelle Johnson and Russell Johnson
Versus Equity’s Vinoda Basnayake with Emma Mears and The Ned’s CEO Gareth Banner
Sean Christopher showing guests his close up magic skills
Concordia’s Matthew Swift, Continental Strategy’s Timothy Costa, Palantir Technologies Francesca Craig, and Rob Lee
PepsiCo’s Brigitte Schmidt Gwyn and Washingtonian’s Cathy Merrill
Brandt Ricca, Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby, and Chase Knechtel
Asiah Gayfield, Jenae Green, and Kirstin Garriss
The Embassy of the State of Qatar’s Michael Glenzer, Shana Glenzer, Holly Kammerer, and NBC’s Doug Kammerer
West Exec’s Linda Lourie, SCSP’s Angela Ponmakha, US Department of Justice’s Kate Peterson, and Washingtonian’s James Byles
Nasim Maleki and Barnette Holston
Guests could take fun photos inside the life-size magazine cover box
Congressman Joaquin Castro and twin brother Former Cabinet Secretary Julián Castro
David Horowitz, Joshua Johnson, Patrick Realiza, and Luis Rendon
Robert Schwob and the Embassy of the State of Qatar’s Legend Brumbaugh
Gorgeous display of desserts for attendees to enjoy

Danesha Price-Quintanilla
