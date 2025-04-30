Photos From the 2025 White House Correspondents’ Soirée

On the eve of the 2025 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, the Embassy of the State of Qatar and Washingtonian once again set the tone for the weekend with an unforgettable soirée at the Four Seasons in Georgetown. The evening featured elegant décor, vibrant conversation, and a lively mix of music and exceptional cuisine.

Special thanks to Concordia for sponsoring the evening and helping make the event possible.

For the third year in a row, the event proudly supported the local chapter of Best Buddies, a nonprofit dedicated to aiding individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, with a charitable donation.

Photographs by Dan Swartz, Evy Mages, and Jack Hartzman.