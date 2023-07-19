PHOTOS: Best of Washington 2023

Food lovers around the DMV gathered at the Anthem on Thursday, July 13th for Washingtonian’s Best of Washington tasting event! This year’s disco themed event was bigger and better than ever, and guests celebrated the event’s return after a three year hiatus with incredibly delicious food and drinks, a dazzling dance party, and plenty of funky photo opps. Attendees enjoyed small bites from over 60 local restaurants, many of whom were recognized on Washingtonian ’s Top 100 Best Restaurant 2023 list. Each restaurant showcased a signature item from their menu making this event a great opportunity for attendees to discover new restaurants to add to their DMV favorites list. Between food tastings, guests could explore each sponsor area where they could snap pictures with friends, sip on tasty drinks, and enjoy fun activities. Thank you to all of our sponsors who made this event possible: The Embassy of the State of Qatar in the United States , American Beverage Association , GEICO , MGM National Harbor , PenFed Credit Union , Porsche , and Turkish Airlines .
A portion of the ticket sales from Best of Washington benefitted Leukemia & Lymphoma Society .
Thank you to our vendor partners who helped make this event possible: The Anthem , Stratus Firm , Design Foundry , Atmosphere Lighting , Skylark Creative Group Entertainment , Quon’s Eyes , Champagne Creative Group , Duran Floral Design , Occasions Catering , Booth-o-Rama , Please Bring Chips , MJ Valet , VES Live , Mixing Maryland and Extraordinary Entertainment .
The Anthem marquee lit up for Best of Washington
Crowd shot of the Anthem
Disco stilt walker shinning with the disco balls
Guest posing in front of GEICO’s photo opp!
President & CEO of Washingtonian Cathy Merrill, Embassy of Qatar’s Legend Brumbraugh and Ahmad Al-Shebani
American Beverage Association’s custom marquee bar
The Embassy of the State of Qatar in the United States hosted a private party on the stage of the Anthem
Suzanne Clark, Cathy Merrill
Dr. Navin Singh, Stephanie Singh, Alka Dhillion, Amar Dhillion
Chef Danny Lee and Chef Angel Barreto of ANJU
Robb Micek, Crystal Bowyer, Meredith Hamme, Amy Brink
Guests in their best disco fits grooved on the dance floor
Daughan Pitts, Britt Hogue, Ebony Thomas
Embassy of Qatar’s Hamad Al Muftah and President & CEO of Washingtonian Cathy Merrill
Guests enjoyed food from over 60 local restaurants
President and CEO of Washingtonian Cathy Merrill pulls the winner for the Turkish Airlines tickets with Manuel Fernandes, Turkish Airlines Regional Marketing Manager
Mary Kane, Kellyanne Conway, John Kane
Jamon from Jaleo!
Turkish Airlines lounge
Guests posed in the Turkish Airlines 360 photo booth
Agora DC served food in the Turkish Airlines lounge
Porsche brought in 3 cars which were displayed during the event
Caricature fashion artists sketched guests in the Porsche lounge
Porsche served custom Aperol Spritz’s throughout the evening
PenFed’s lounge area “Studio PenFed” had a studio 54 theme
PenFed also served custom disco ball cake pops in their lounge
Chefs served samples for the 2000 guests who attended Best of Washington
Guests smiling in MGM National Harbor’s lounge
MGM’s intimate and elegant lounge space
President & CEO of Washingtonian Cathy Merrill, Scott Nash and Erin Egan of META
Susan Neely, Franklin Davis
Max Castroparedes, Ahmad Alshebano, Paula D, Will Swanson, Jim Courtovich and guest
Stephan Kae, Annie King, Lauren Ivey, Caroline Colavita, David Jack, Sarah Hahn
Meredith M, Alicia Barahona, Kimberly Russo
View from the American Beverage party
One of the many delicious bites served at BOW
Quon from Quon’s Eyes styling a guest
Chef’s smiling as guests enjoy their offerings
Guests posting in front of the Anthem’s Best of Washington marquee
