PHOTOS: Best of Washington 2023

Food lovers around the DMV gathered at the Anthem on Thursday, July 13th for Washingtonian’s Best of Washington tasting event! This year’s disco themed event was bigger and better than ever, and guests celebrated the event’s return after a three year hiatus with incredibly delicious food and drinks, a dazzling dance party, and plenty of funky photo opps. Attendees enjoyed small bites from over 60 local restaurants, many of whom were recognized on Washingtonian’s Top 100 Best Restaurant 2023 list. Each restaurant showcased a signature item from their menu making this event a great opportunity for attendees to discover new restaurants to add to their DMV favorites list.

Between food tastings, guests could explore each sponsor area where they could snap pictures with friends, sip on tasty drinks, and enjoy fun activities. Thank you to all of our sponsors who made this event possible: The Embassy of the State of Qatar in the United States, American Beverage Association, GEICO, MGM National Harbor, PenFed Credit Union, Porsche, and Turkish Airlines.

A portion of the ticket sales from Best of Washington benefitted Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Thank you to our vendor partners who helped make this event possible: The Anthem, Stratus Firm, Design Foundry, Atmosphere Lighting, Skylark Creative Group Entertainment, Quon’s Eyes, Champagne Creative Group, Duran Floral Design, Occasions Catering, Booth-o-Rama, Please Bring Chips, MJ Valet, VES Live, Mixing Maryland and Extraordinary Entertainment.