Photos From Washingtonian’s Most Influential People Celebration

Guests enjoyed looking through the printed magazine feature
On Tuesday, May 21, 2024, Washingtonian celebrated honorees from our Top 500 Most Influential People Shaping Policy list with a cocktail reception overlooking the Potomac at Top of the Gate, the Watergate Hotel’s rooftop bar. Guests enjoyed drinks, tasty hors d’oeuvres, and lively music courtesy of DJ Chris Laich.
Cathy Merrill, President and CEO of Washingtonian, gave remarks, acknowledging the honorees and thanking event sponsors. As a keepsake, honorees took home personalized faux Washingtonian magazine covers provided by Washington Talent Agency.