Photos from the 6th Annual Washington Women In Journalism Awards

Kicking off White House Correspondent's Dinner weekend, Washingtonian and Story Partners honored women in journalism.
Honorees Amanda Terkel, Abby Phillip, Ashley Parker, Andrea Mitchell, Story Partner's Gloria Story Dittus, and Washingtonian's Cathy Merrill Williams.

On Thursday, April 25th, Washingtonian and Story Partners kicked off the White House Correspondents’ Dinner weekend and celebrated influential women in journalism at the sixth annual Washington Women in Journalism Awards. More than 300 guests gathered at The American Revolution Institute at Anderson House to honor Andrea Mitchell, Ashley Parker, Abby Phillip, and Amanda Terkel for their significant contributions to journalism. During the evening soirée, Washingtonian‘s President & CEO Cathy Merrill Williams and Story Partners’ Chairman Gloria Story Dittus shared remarks about each honoree before presenting each winner with an award provided by Tiffany & Co.

Congratulations to the award winners for their achievements:
Andrea Mitchell of NBC News received a Lifetime Achievement Award
Ashley Parker of The Washington Post received an award for Print Journalism
Abby Phillip of CNN received an award for Broadcast Journalism
Amanda Terkel of HuffPost received a Rising Star Award

Guests enjoyed hors d’oeuvres from Ridgewells and sipped on speciality Old Fashioned cocktails created by On The Rocks and provided by United Airlines. Custom lounges were provided by Electric Events DC and accented with gorgeous spring floral décor provided by B FloralDJ Chris Laich kept guests entertained with lively music all evening.

Thank you to our sponsors: The National Retail FederationAmerican Beverage Association, The American Council of Life InsurersJohnson & JohnsonNational Association of ManufacturersPhRMASouthern Company, United Airlines, and YWCA

Thank you to our partners:  B Floral, Electric Events DC, DJ Chris Laich, and Tiffany & Co.

Photos by Jeff Elkins and Dan Swartz/Revamp. 

President & CEO of Washingtonian Media Cathy Merrill Williams and Chairman of Story Partners’ Gloria Story Dittus
Maggie O’Neill, Mary McGinty, and Violetta Markelou
Rita Cosby and Tomaczek Bednarek
Sarah Rand, Mary McGinty, Bethany Aronhalt, and Karlie Frank of NRF
Timothy Lowery and Michael Zingali
Inside of the beautiful American Revolution Institute at Anderson House, branded sponsor lounges were arranged for guests to enjoy.
Kyndele Rhudy, Michelle Keegan, Dede Lea, and Heather Podesta
Anita Brickman of Consumer Healthcare Products Association (CHPA)
Lounge decor was provided by Electric Events DC.
Jennifer Bendery, Marina Fang, Ryan Reilly, Paige Lavender, and Rebecca Buck
Tom and Catherine Michael
The signature cocktail at the event was an Old Fashioned created by On the Rocks Cocktails provided by United Airlines.
Susan Neely of The American Council of Life Insurers
Tycely Williams, Juliet Choi, Nancy Yasharoff, and M.T. Domingues of YWCA
Ridgewells Catering provided a delicious spread of food for the evening soirée.
Liza Pluto, Richard Hudock, Ned Price, and Lauren Pratapas
Wayne Fortune and Brandon Clay
The event’s honorees received engraved plaques provided by Tiffany & Co.
Gloria Story Dittus and Print Journalism honoree Ashley Parker
Broadcast Journalism honoree Abby Phillip provided an insightful speech to a garden filled with her peers.
Amanda Terkel truly shined as the event’s Rising Star honoree.
The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Andrea Mitchell, who had the attention of every attendee during her brilliant remarks.
Amanda Terkel, Abby Phillip, Ashley Parker, Gloria Story Dittus, Andrea Mitchell, Matt Shay, and Cathy Merrill Williams
Adele Malpass, Susan Dunlevy, and Rachel Pearson
Mark Ein and Jackie Bradford
Kriska Welker, Rebecca Cooper., Margaret Talev, and Peter Alexander
Mike Allen, Howard Fineman, and Lyndon Boozer
Maureen Dowd, Mike Allen, Alayna Treene, Abby Phillip, and Shannon Vavra
Bridget Romness and Maria Ghazal
As guests exited the event, they received gift bags courtesy of the event’s hosts and sponsors.

