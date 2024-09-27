Photos From Women in Washington Reception

On September 24, 2024, guests gathered at a private Kalorama Residence to celebrate and uplift the regions female founders and leaders. Attendees engaged in passionate conversations with each other while sharing insights and experiences. Cathy Merrill, CEO & President of Washingtonian, gave welcome remarks to the guests and invited J.P. Morgan’s Executive Director, Vivienne Pham to share her thoughts.

A special thank you to J.P. Morgan for making the event possible, and to Delta, Gunderson Dettmer, and PepsiCo for their support.

Thank you to our partners: Dan Goldman Events, Lee’s Flower and Card Shop, MJ Valet, and RSVP Catering.

Photos by Daniel Swartz and Evy Mages