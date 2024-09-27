Photos From Women in Washington Reception

On September 24, 2024, guests gathered at a private Kalorama Residence to celebrate and uplift the regions female founders and leaders.
Attendees engaged in passionate conversations with each other while sharing insights and experiences. Cathy Merrill, CEO & President of Washingtonian, gave welcome remarks to the guests and invited J.P. Morgan’s Executive Director, Vivienne Pham to share her thoughts.
A special thank you to
J.P. Morgan for making the event possible, and to Delta, Gunderson Dettmer, and PepsiCo for their support.
Thank you to our partners:
Dan Goldman Events, Lee’s Flower and Card Shop, MJ Valet, and RSVP Catering.
Photos by Daniel Swartz and Evy Mages
Washingtonian’s Cathy Merrill with J.P. Morgan’s Katie Gonzales, Tom Michael, and Ruth Ann Clark
PepsiCo’s Brigitte Gwyn, Ambar Cruz, and Taylor Lustig
J.P. Morgan’s Isabella Garbacz and Clara English
Capital Area Food Bank’s Radha Muthiah, Smithsonian’s Julissa Marenco, and Washingtonian’s Cathy Merrill
Mason Dixie Food’s Ayeshah Abuelhiga and Gunderson Dettmer’s Hozefa Botee
Said Differently’s Rachel Barek and Long Dash’s Kate Watts
Delta’s Heather Wingate and Ridgely Walsh’s Juleanna Glover
Story Partners’ Gloria Dittus and Punchbowl News’ Anna Palmer
MasPanadas’ Margarita Womack and Territory Foods’ Ellis McCue
Squadra Ventures’ Margaret Roth
RP3 Agency’s Beth Johnson, TA Sports Ventures’ Tamika Tremaglio, Spring 4th Advisory Valerie Camillo, and Charter Communications’ Catherine Bohigian
RSVP Catering provided delicious macarons for guests to take with them
J.P. Morgan’s Tom Michael, Vivienne Pham, and Washingtonian’s Cathy Merrill
Breshna.io’s Mariam Nusrat, Matt Miller, Ellevoy’s Jennie Blumenthal, and Standd’s Julie Saltman
Washingtonian’s Claire Parets and CoTripper’s Krystin Hargrove
J.P. Morgan’s Isabella Garbacz and Strategic Resources’ Rose McElrath-Slade
The McCain Institute’s Evelyn Farkas, and PwC’s Jeanelle Johnson
BreakForth Solutions’ Nichelle Early and CarpeDM’s Naza Shelley
JPMorganChase’s Melody McCrea and Tolu Oleru
BSA’s Victoria Espinel and National Building Museum’s Aileen Fuchs
rand* construction’s Linda Rabbit and Ridgewells’ Susan Lacz
PepsiCo’s Ambar Cruz, Courtney Nese, Sarah Towles, and Mary Placide
OneVillage’s Ashley Yesayan and ALIVE Podcast Network’s Angel Livas
