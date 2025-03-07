Our Events

Photos from Welcome to Washington Reception

Guests gathered at Fiola for an intimate reception

On March 5, 2025, Washingtonian and Invariant hosted an elegant cocktail reception at Fiola DC, bringing together distinguished guests for an evening of conversation and connection.  

Washingtonian CEO Cathy Merrill took a moment to toast the attendees, expressing gratitude for their presence and acknowledging the event’s sponsors. She emphasized the importance of community and connection in Washington, welcoming both new and familiar faces to the city.

A special thank you to our sponsors for making this gathering possible:

BCG, Delta, Johnson & Johnson, McDonald’s, Microsoft, NextEra Energy, PepsiCo and PhRMA.

We are also grateful to our event partners:

Venue: Fiola DC

Florist: Stacie Lee’s Flower Shop

Valet: MJ Valet

Photography by Ruby Ella Photography and Evy Mages.

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer and Delta Air Lines’ Skiffington Holderness
News Media Alliance’s Danielle Coffey and Representative Jefferson Shreve
Senator Rand Paul and Boston Consulting Group’s Brooke Bollyky
McDonald’s Alisa La and Invariant’s Amanda Bailey
The Department of Commerce’s Joe Bartlett and Invariant’s Morgan Viña
KAConsulting LLC’s Kellyanne Conway and Author Kelley Paul
Representative August Pfluger, Johnson & Johnson’s Vanessa Broadhurst and Jane Adams, and Washingtonian’s Cathy Merrill
Invariant’s Heather Podesta and Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative’s Christina Sevilla, Senator Marsha Blackburn, and Washingtonian’s Cathy Merrill
Bloomberg’s Josh Eastwright and McDonald’s Jon Banner
NOTUS’ Jasmine Wright and Wall Street Journal’s Annie Linskey
Invariant’s Jessica Powell, U.S. Global Leadership Coalition’s Michelle Bekkering, and Invariant’s Morgan Viña
Invariant’s Jenny Werwa and International Fresh Produce Association’s Cathy Burns
goTenna’s Andrea Garrity and Air Space Intelligence’s Bernard Asare

