Photos From Washingtonian’s Army-Navy Tailgate Bash

On Friday, December 13, 2024, attendees gathered at Dock5 at Union Market for Washingtonian’s Army-Navy Kickoff Bash. Whether they were team Army or team Navy, guests came together and played games like bucket pong, LED foosball and axe throwing provided by Snap Entertainment.

Throughout the event, Get Plated shared delicious bites and Mixing Maryland’s tunes brought attendees to the dance floor and energized them for game day. Guests got a taste of the fine life with a crisp and refreshing Corona.

In addition to the fun games and great food, guests could also have a cigar rolled for them or could get a custom caricature drawn thanks to Bialek’s Music. The Macallan featured a mobile bar where they provided samples of their signature whisky, and Blossom Beverages gave out their tasty espresso martinis in a can. Attendees also could sample teas from Just Ice Tea or create a custom made rally towel from Entertainment Avenue in support of their team!

If you took photos with Rosie the Robot, you can view them here.

Proceeds from this event benefitted TAPS, a nonprofit organization that provides compassionate care and comprehensive resources to all those grieving a death in the military or veteran community.

Thank you to our sponsors Chevron, The Embassy of the State of Qatar, FedEx, Lockheed Martin, PenFed Credit Union, and Walmart for their support and making this event possible.

We also want to thank our amazing partners: Constellation Brands, Claviger Security, Dock5, Edrington America’s, Lee’s Flower Shop, Posh & Luxe, and Washington Talent Agency.

Photos by Ruby Ella Photography