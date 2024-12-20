Our Events

Photos From Washingtonian’s Army-Navy Tailgate Bash

400 attendees gathered at Dock5 to kickoff Army-Navy Weekend

Written by
| Photographed by Ruby Ella | Published on
Photos From Washingtonian’s Army-Navy Tailgate Bash

On Friday, December 13, 2024, attendees gathered at Dock5 at Union Market for Washingtonian’s Army-Navy Kickoff Bash. Whether they were team Army or team Navy, guests came together and played games like bucket pong, LED foosball and axe throwing provided by Snap Entertainment.

Throughout the event, Get Plated shared delicious bites and Mixing Maryland’s tunes brought attendees to the dance floor and energized them for game day. Guests got a taste of the fine life with a crisp and refreshing Corona.

In addition to the fun games and great food, guests could also have a cigar rolled for them or could get a custom caricature drawn thanks to Bialek’s Music. The Macallan featured a mobile bar where they provided samples of their signature whisky, and Blossom Beverages gave out their tasty espresso martinis in a can. Attendees also could sample teas from Just Ice Tea or create a custom made rally towel from Entertainment Avenue in support of their team!

If you took photos with Rosie the Robot, you can view them here.

Proceeds from this event benefitted TAPS, a nonprofit organization that provides compassionate care and comprehensive resources to all those grieving a death in the military or veteran community.

Thank you to our sponsors Chevron, The Embassy of the State of Qatar, FedEx, Lockheed Martin, PenFed Credit Union, and Walmart for their support and making this event possible.

We also want to thank our amazing partners: Constellation Brands, Claviger Security, Dock5, Edrington America’s, Lee’s Flower Shop, Posh & Luxe, and Washington Talent Agency.

Photos by Ruby Ella Photography

 

Navy fans holding their custom rally towels
Manny Fernandes, Ruby Fernandes, David Faria, Legia Faria, Maria Paes and Darryl Paes
Corona provided fun tabletop football games
Washingtonian’s Cathy Merrill with TAPS’ Susan Forbes, Diana Hosford, and Grace Polk
Our drink partners kept the party going with a fully stocked bar
Get Plated served mini half-smokes and other delicious bites
Orda Sullivan and JC Vega in the Embassy of the State of Qatar lounge
Lindsey Hall, Saj Rimal, and Raneen Nassar
Attendees playing a suspenseful game of Jenga
Washingtonian’s Cathy Merrill with PenFed’s James Schenck
Elise Goldfine, Tim Stefanick, and Julie Graves Krishnaswami in Chevron’s lounge
Brittney Sampson, Kimberly Belizaire, Ariel White, and Kadeja Liggans
Rosie the Robot taking a photo of guests
Event attendees also got freshly rolled cigars
Just Ice Tea had a variety of flavors available for sampling
Bryan Brody, Bryan Hood, Ann Brody, and Casey Nelson
DJ Little Rock from Mixing Maryland provided the soundtrack that kept attendees dancing
American Beverage Association’s Franklin Davis and Washingtonian’s Cathy Merrill
Adam and Rebecca Abramson ready for axe throwing
Blossom’s David Jack, Ade Onitowoju, and Nnamnse Ammons
Bialek’s Music also provided caricature artists who were popular all night
FedEx’s Nikki Steel and Jermaine James
Guests could sample Macallan’s signature whisky
Elise Goldfine, Zach Berquist, Ethan Locicero, Ryan Chaban, and Carlos Diaz
Andrew S. Jacobson, Titi Ala, Olivia Orian, and Matt Gregory

More:
Danesha Price-Quintanilla
Danesha Price-Quintanilla