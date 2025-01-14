Photos From the 2024 Washingtonians of the Year Event

On January 9, 2025 Washingtonian hosted the 53rd annual Washingtonians of the Year Luncheon at The Willard InterContinental hotel. This annual celebration honors the efforts of 10 individuals who dedicate themselves to helping others and making differences in their communities.

Opening remarks were made by Washingtonian’s editor, Sherri Dalphonse, who welcomed the guests and highlighted the significance and legacy of this prestigious award while also thanking our sponsors PNC and Deloitte for making the event possible.

While guests enjoyed their savory lunch, Tommy McFly, NBC4 Scene reporter and past honoree, kicked off the event by presenting each of the 2024 honorees with personalized plaques and framed cover photos of their Washingtonian photo shoot.

Congratulations to our 2024 Washingtonians of the Year!

Steve Abraham – CEO and Founder of Wilderness Leadership and Learning

Neal Augenstein – Reporter at WTOP

Ambassador Stuart Bernstein – President of Bernstein Family Foundation

Senator Ben Cardin – Outgoing US Senator from Maryland



Jacqueline Conerly and Donald Conerly – Cofounders of Recovery Cafe

Reginald Douglas – Artistic Director of Mosaic Theater

Schinnell Leake – Founder and Executive Director at Extra-Ordinary Birthdays

Dr. Basim Khan – Chief Executive Officer at Neighborhood Health

Elizabeth O’Donnell – Founder of Aaliyah in Action

Thank you to our vendor partners, The Willard InterContinental and TreBella Events.

Photography by Daniel Swartz and Magdalena Papaioannou