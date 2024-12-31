From the Mag: Style Setters’ Photos

Our Events

Washingtonian celebrates DC’s biggest trendsetters

Attendees could create a custom frangrance courtesy of B Parfums

2024

On Wednesday, October 23, Washingtonian celebrated DC’s biggest trendsetters with an elegant dinner party at one of CityCenterDC’s finest restaurants, Seven Reasons. The night was filled with vibrant energy, delicious bites, and elegant style from our current and past Style Setters.

CityCenterDC’s Timothy Lowery and Washingtonian’s Fashion and Wedding editor Amy Moeller welcomed dinner guests with brief remarks. Something Vintage provided a stunning tablescape, elevating the room. Additionally, our 2024 Style Setters were each presented with framed covers from their photoshoots and custom fragrances in an engraved bottle by B Parfums.

Thank you to our venue, Seven Reasons, and to our partners: Something Vintage, B Parfums, and Lee’s Flower and Card Shop.

Photos by Annette Lee Photography

CityCenterDC’s Timothy Lowery
2024 Style Setters Kelly-Lynne Russell and David McCombs
Melissa King of Hines and Midori Jackson of Akris
2024 Style Setter Ashley Davis
2024 Style Sara Azani and 2023 Style Setter Libby Ramussen
Carolina Furukrona, Don Lovem David McCombs, Ahsley Davis, Navin Singh, Gary Williams Jr., Kelly-Lynne Russell, and Sara Azani
Guests enjoyed dinner in the exclusive Green Room at Seven Reasons
2022 Style Setter Chris Anderson and 2024 Style Setter Don Love
2024 Style Setter Dr. Navin Singh
Donald Syriani, Dani Suater, Kelly-Lynne Russell, Libbby Ramussen, and David McCombs
Guests enjoyed Seven Reasons’ signature butternut-squash soup

