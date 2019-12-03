Our Events

Photos from Washingtonian’s 2019 Top Doctors Reception

Washington's best physicians gathered at the Watergate Hotel to celebrate this recognition

Washingtonian‘s Catherine Merrill and United Bank's Todd Monash

The 2019 Top Doctors from DC, Maryland and Virginia celebrated making it on to this year’s Washingtonian list on Tuesday, November 19. Presented by United Bank, the cocktail reception welcomed more than 450 physicians who were named in the November issue of the magazine.

Attendees dined on a number of delectable dishes and signature cocktails provided by The Watergate Hotel while socializing with their esteemed peers in the United Bank lounge. United Bank and Top Doctors branded cupcakes from Georgetown Cupcakes provided a sweet treat for guests to enjoy. The Watergate Hotel’s sleek interior was transformed by Syzygy Events with elegant furniture and a custom DJ booth that had DJ Chris Laich mixing up party favorites to keep everyone dancing all evening. Attendees also enjoyed the custom photo both courtesy of Washington Talent Agency that allowed them to pose in front of a faux Washingtonian magazine cover.

Thank you to our sponsor: United Bank

Thank you to our partners: Watergate Hotel, DJ Chris Laich and Georgetown Cupcakes

Kim Lizardo, Randy Lizardo, Reza Jalali and Bita Motesharrei
Manohar Kumar and Anita Kumar
More than 450 Top Doctors & their guests filled the Moretti ballroom at the Watergate Hotel
Ashley Hankins, Ryan Hankins, Keith Kowalczyk and Tara Kowalczyk
Manal Peracha-Riyaz, Farhaad Riyaz and Rashida Rahman
Guest enjoyed grabbing mini branded Georgetown Cupcakes off the personalized cupcake wall
Lanre Falusi and Yemi Falusi
Melanie Bradshaw and Andrea Reh
Attendees lined the halls to get their photos taken on faux Top Doctor magazine covers
Kathy Huang, Catherine Hannan and Lauren Patrick
Nicole Lang, Theresa Stone, Nicole Singh, Shalini Sitzmann and Jack Flyer
Troy Pittman, Rachel Petruccelli and Michael Somenek
A selection of beef tartare & grilled bread with fresh ricotta were one of many food options attendees could choose from
David Lee and Jocelyn Lee
Lynne Lightfoote, Marilyn Jerome, Tara Abraham, Shawn Davis-Wilensky and Shannon Green
Attendees could kick back in the United lounges while flipping through the latest issue of Washingtonian Magazine
Ursula Munasifi, Talal Munasifi, Subir Jossam and Eleni Boosalis-Jossan
Rohan Hazra and Monika Woods
United Bank provided a unique charging adapter for attendees to take
Jean-Marc Voyadzis, Nalini Sharma, Neelima Denduluri, Kelly Tannenholz, Kashif Firozvi, Suzanne Wittig and Alireza Maghsoud

