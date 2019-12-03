Photos from Washingtonian’s 2019 Top Doctors Reception

The 2019 Top Doctors from DC, Maryland and Virginia celebrated making it on to this year’s Washingtonian list on Tuesday, November 19. Presented by United Bank, the cocktail reception welcomed more than 450 physicians who were named in the November issue of the magazine.

Attendees dined on a number of delectable dishes and signature cocktails provided by The Watergate Hotel while socializing with their esteemed peers in the United Bank lounge. United Bank and Top Doctors branded cupcakes from Georgetown Cupcakes provided a sweet treat for guests to enjoy. The Watergate Hotel’s sleek interior was transformed by Syzygy Events with elegant furniture and a custom DJ booth that had DJ Chris Laich mixing up party favorites to keep everyone dancing all evening. Attendees also enjoyed the custom photo both courtesy of Washington Talent Agency that allowed them to pose in front of a faux Washingtonian magazine cover.

Thank you to our sponsor: United Bank

Thank you to our partners: Watergate Hotel, DJ Chris Laich and Georgetown Cupcakes