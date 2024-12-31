From the Mag: Tech Titans’ Photos

2024

On Tuesday, October 29, DC’s tech leaders gathered at ilili Restaurant to celebrate being named as one of Washingtonian’s 2024 Tech Titans. The cocktail reception brought honorees together to connect, enjoy food and drinks, and of course, get a picture at the highly sought after Washingtonian faux cover photo booth. Washingtonian president and CEO Catherine Merrill opened the evening by congratulating the honorees and thanking the event sponsors. Verizon’s Mario Acosta-Velez followed with remarks highlighting Verizon’s work in the tech industry and shared information on their new initiatives.

The vibrant atmosphere of ilili created the perfect backdrop for the evening, and guests enjoyed the Lebanese cuisine. Those who wished to share more intimate chats could sit in the customized PepsiCo or Verizon lounge.

Photos by Joy Asico-Smith