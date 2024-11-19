On the eve of “America’s Game,” Washingtonian will host its inaugural Army-Navy Tailgate Bash from 7-10 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2024 at Dock 5 (1309 5th St NE, Washington, DC 20002). The magazine will bring together fans, alumni, and supporters to celebrate one of college football’s most long-standing rivalries. The event will kick off the 2024 football matchup between The United States Military Academy and United States Naval Academy being hosted on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD, and will feature food, open bar, music, and activities.

Washingtonian’s Army-Navy Tailgate Bash event sponsors include Chevron, The Embassy of the State of Qatar in Washington, DC, FedEx, Lockheed Martin, PenFed, and Walmart.

For more information or to purchase tickets ($125 each), visit Washingtonian.com/armynavy. A portion of the proceeds from this event will support the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, Inc.

Active military members can use promo code MILITARY for a 20% discount, and current government/DOD employees can use promo code GOVT for a 10% discount (proper identification proof required at the door). Groups of four can purchase tickets for a discounted rate of $450 total.

The event is strictly intended for those aged 21 years and older.

Please contact specialevents@washingtonian.com for all event and ticket-related inquiries.