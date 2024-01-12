Photos From the 2023 Washingtonians of the Year Celebration

On January 10, Washingtonian hosted the 52nd annual Washingtonians of the Year luncheon at the Willard InterContinental hotel. The luncheon celebrates the accomplishments of this esteemed group of individuals who are striving to improve the communities they live in. Every year, Washingtonian chooses 10 individuals to honor.

Washingtonian president and CEO Catherine Merrill opened the event with welcome remarks about the legacy of this award. While attendees enjoyed delicious food courtesy of The Willard InterContinental, Tommy McFly, a former honoree and NBC4 Scene reporter, presented a personalized plaque and a framed cover from a photo shoot with Washingtonian to the following 2023 honorees:

Darius Baxter, Founder and CEO GOODProjects

Deb Gottesman, Cofounder and Co–Executive Director, The Theatre Lab

Monty Hoffman, Founder and Chairman, Hoffman & Associates

Mirah Horowitz, Founder and CEO, Lucky Dog Animal Rescue

Michael Locksley, Head Football Coach, University of Maryland

Nicole Lynn Lewis, Founder and CEO, Generation Hope

Alan Meltzer, CEO NFP/The Meltzer Group

Richard Reyes-Gavilan, Executive Director, DC Public Library

Tom Wilson, Professional Hockey Player, Washington Capitals

Shawn Yancy, NBC4 Anchor/Founder, Giving Foundation for Women & Children

Congratulations to our 2023 Washingtonians of the Year!

Thank you to our sponsors Deloitte and PNC, for making this event possible.

Thank you to our vendor partners, The Willard InterContinental and TreBella Events LLC.

Photography by Daniel Swartz and Magdalena Papaioannou