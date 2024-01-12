Photos From the 2023 Washingtonians of the Year Celebration

Our Events

The 2023 Washingtonians of the Year celebrated with past honorees and their guests.

On January 10, Washingtonian hosted the 52nd annual Washingtonians of the Year luncheon at the Willard InterContinental hotel. The luncheon celebrates the accomplishments of this esteemed group of individuals who are striving to improve the communities they live in. Every year, Washingtonian chooses 10 individuals to honor. 

Washingtonian president and CEO Catherine Merrill opened the event with welcome remarks about the legacy of this award. While attendees enjoyed delicious food courtesy of The Willard InterContinental, Tommy McFly, a former honoree and NBC4 Scene reporter, presented a personalized plaque and a framed cover from a photo shoot with Washingtonian to the following 2023 honorees:

Darius Baxter, Founder and CEO GOODProjects
Deb Gottesman, Cofounder and Co–Executive Director, The Theatre Lab
Monty Hoffman, Founder and Chairman, Hoffman & Associates
Mirah Horowitz, Founder and CEO, Lucky Dog Animal Rescue
Michael Locksley, Head Football Coach, University of Maryland
Nicole Lynn Lewis, Founder and CEO, Generation Hope
Alan Meltzer, CEO NFP/The Meltzer Group
Richard Reyes-Gavilan, Executive Director, DC Public Library
Tom Wilson, Professional Hockey Player, Washington Capitals
Shawn Yancy, NBC4 Anchor/Founder, Giving Foundation for Women & Children

Congratulations to our 2023 Washingtonians of the Year!

Thank you to our sponsors Deloitte and PNC, for making this event possible.

Thank you to our vendor partners, The Willard InterContinental and TreBella Events LLC.

Photography by Daniel Swartz and Magdalena Papaioannou

Stephanie Page-Baxter, 2023 Washingtonian of the Year Darius Baxter, Kacie Haden, Thomas Page, Irene Page, Bonita Barnes, and Kathryn Clay
2023 Washingtonian of the Year Deb Gottesman and Buzz Mauro
Jax Wiseman, 2023 Washingtonian of the Year Shawn Yancy, Marcus Wiseman, Abby Young-Wiseman, and Anthony Young-Wiseman
Stephanie Berkowitz, Terri Stagi, and Kelly Russo
Deloitte’s Jeremy Blank, Washingtonian’s Cathy Merrill, and PNC’s Jermaine Johnson
Caroline Griswold Short, Nerissa Anderson, 2023 Washingtonian of the Year Nicole Lynn Lewis, Jessica Wisser, and Grace Mangino
Tai Meltzer, Max Meltzer, Elizabeth Meltzer, 2023 Washingtonian of the Year Alan Meltzer, Amy Meltzer, Mark Meltzer, and Jennifer Meltzer
2023 Washingtonian of the Year Michael Locksley and Kia Locksley
2023 Washingtonian of the Year Tom Wilson giving his remarks on his stage
2023 Washingtonian of the Year Mirah Horowitz and Lawrence Horowitz
Alex Orfinger and 2023 Washingtonian of the Year Monty Hoffman
Host Tommy McFly with 2023 Washingtonian of the Year Richard Reyes-Gavilan

