7 Fun (and Free!) Things to do Outside This Weekend Around DC

Here’s hoping the rain holds off on Saturday, because cooler temps are in the forecast for this weekend, and after earth’s hottest summer on record, that sounds pretty darn nice. From scenic art walks to live music events, here are a few ways to get out and about. Even better? Everything is free.

Take an Art Walk

Capitol Hill Art Walk lets you explore the neighborhood and its art scene through micro-galleries in yards and on porches. Check out the work of local artists all across the Hill Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 PM.

Wander Adams Morgan

The Adams Morgan Day festival has been running for more than 45 years, celebrating the vibrant neighborhood’s art, food, and music. While Sunday’s main musical performances will take place at Kalorama Park and the Marie Reed Center, local eateries and bars throughout the neighborhood will serve discounted food and drinks and art and craft vendors will set up shop along the sidewalks.

Celebrate Women’s Sports

Legends and Legacy Celebration on the Wharf spotlights women’s sports with a family-friendly celebration that includes panel discussions hosted by journalist Jemele Hill, mini golf, music, an arcade, and more. Pre-register here—the event runs at District Pier (101 District Sq., SW) from noon to 8 PM on Saturday.

Check Out DC’s State Fair

The DC State Fair isn’t a funnel cake and farm animal extravaganza. Instead, head over to downtown DC’s Franklin Park (13th and 14th sts., NW between K and I sts., NW) Saturday between 10 AM and 5 PM for live music from DC artists like Jump DC; pie-eating and mumbo sauce contests; and workshops on gardening, bee-keeping, cooking, and more. There’s also a kid zone, and plenty of food and shopping.

Kick Back With Some Jazz

The 32nd annual Rosslyn Jazz Fest in Gateway Park (1300 Langston Blvd., Arlington) spotlights local singer-songwriter Cecily; New Orleans act—and 2024 Grammy nominee—the Rumble; and El Laberinto Del Coco, a bomba ensemble that got attention via NPR’s Tiny Desk. The festival runs Saturday from 1 to 7 PM.

Take the Kids Biking

The annual DC Family Bike Fest is happening Sunday at Alethia Tanner Park (227 Harry Thomas Way., NE) in NoMa between 9:30 AM and 2 PM. Join family bike rides, and a DC Library story time, then grab lunch at a food truck.

Paddle With Your Pup

“Doggie Day Swim” comes back to DC this Saturday from 11 AM to 4 PM. Four outdoor pools around DC are opening up the swimming lanes exclusively for your furry friends (humans have to stay on the sidelines).