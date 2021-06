The Obamas Have Produced Animated Civics Lessons for Netflix

Taxes. Checks and Balances. Citizenship. No, there will not be a civics test at the end of this paragraph—they’re some of the topics tackled by a new Netflix series executive-produced by area residents Barack and Michelle Obama, among others. Think of it as a modern “Schoolhouse Rock!” reboot, I guess?

We the People will debut ten animated music videos on Netflix July 4, but Washingtonians can get a peek at the series on June 24, when they’ll be shown at this year’s AFI Docs festival.

Artists performing songs for We the People include Janelle Monáe, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Brandi Carlile accompanying the work of various animators.

