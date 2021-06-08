News & Politics

DC Reports Fewest Covid Infections Since March 2020

Just nine new cases were logged today. Hospitalizations have also reached a new low.

Written by
| Published on

The District reported only nine new cases of covid on Tuesday, the lowest new-infection tally since the pandemic took hold of the city. 

As more and more residents have become vaccinated over the past few months, Covid numbers have steadily declined, according to The Washington Post’s pandemic tracker. Even so, Tuesday’s reading marks an especially optimistic point in the pandemic. 

The last time the city reported a smaller number of new daily covid cases was back on March 17, 2020, according to The Post, just as residents were first heading into quarantine. 

Hospitalizations have also reached a new low. On Tuesday, DC reported that there are 50 covid patients in DC hospitals. That’s the lowest number since at least April 5, 2020, which is the earliest date on the data set that DC makes public. 

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Luke Mullins
Senior Writer

Luke Mullins is a senior writer at Washingtonian magazine focusing on the people and institutions that control the city’s levers of power. He has written about the Koch Brothers’ attempt to take over The Cato Institute, David Gregory’s ouster as moderator of NBC’s Meet the Press, the collapse of Washington’s Metro system, and the conflict that split apart the founders of Politico.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day