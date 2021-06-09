News & Politics

Things Around Here That Got Attacked by Cicadas Yesterday

Photograph by JMPhoto64 via iStock.

A plane carrying White House reporters bound for Britain

Per the New York Times:

Somehow, the flying insects had filled the plane’s engines, grounding it and forcing Mr. Biden’s aides to scramble for another way to ferry the reporters overseas. What was supposed to be a 9 p.m. departure was delayed until 11. And then until 2:15 a.m.

The area outside this person’s front door

Cicadas trapped me in my house haha from nova

NBC4 Washington reporter Scott MacFarlane

NBC News reporter Sahil Kapur

President Biden

Jackie Kucinich’s chimney

Manu Raju’s title

